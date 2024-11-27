ETV Bharat / international

Eight People Including 6 Children Missing As Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding In Sri Lanka

Colombo: Eight people, including six children who were returning from school, have gone missing in Sri Lanka when the farm tractor they were travelling on was swept away by floods triggered by heavy rains, police said Wednesday.

Sri Lanka has experienced heavy downpours and strong winds over the past two days that have flooded homes, fields and roads and forced authorities to suspend train services in tea-growing mountain areas.

In the worst incident, a farm tractor carrying 11 school children was swept away Tuesday evening in the eastern region of the country, police said.

Five children were rescued while six other children along with the driver and another adult are still missing in the incident near the town of Karaitivu. A search operation is underway, police said in a statement.