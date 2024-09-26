4 Go Missing; Forcible Disappearance By Pakistan Forces In Focus In Kharan, Balochistan

Quetta [Balochistan]: Amid ongoing enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings by Pakistan security forces, reports have emerged of the forced disappearance of four people in the Kharan district of Balochistan. According to the Balochistan Post, a Pakistan paramilitary force, accompanied by personnel from an intelligence agency and using 20 military vehicles, surrounded Killi Rehmatullah in the Kharan Jungle area.

They conducted a house search operation and were accused of forcibly disappearing three individuals: Irshad (son of Aminullah), Dawood (son of Muhammad Anwar), and Aminullah (son of Abdul Qadir). Additionally, another individual, Amanullah Mohammad Hasni, was abducted from his shop in Kharan Bazaar on Wednesday at 2:00 PM by armed men. Earlier, a Baloch student was reported missing after being abducted by Pakistan armed forces from Punjab province. The missing student is enrolled in the 7th semester in the Department of Sociology at the University of Sargodha.

His fellow students and family members have called for his immediate release. Reports indicate that Baloch students in Punjab face profiling and harassment by Pakistan intelligence agencies. Despite having approached the courts, such incidents have not ceased. Furthermore, Baloch students studying in Punjab have also experienced violence from religious and other groups, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

It is important to note that enforced disappearances in Balochistan are unfortunately common and increasing daily. Reports indicate that over 55,000 individuals are missing from various regional areas. Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and numerous political and social activists allege that Pakistani forces and intelligence agencies are responsible for these enforced disappearances.

The ongoing issue of enforced disappearances in Balochistan constitutes a serious human rights concern, with substantial evidence pointing to widespread and systematic abuses by Pakistan security forces. The people of Balochistan are urgently seeking international attention and intervention to address these severe human rights violations. The rising incidence of enforced disappearances not only violates fundamental human rights but also underscores the brutal tactics employed by the Pakistan Army to silence the Baloch people's demands for dignity and justice.

