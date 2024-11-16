ETV Bharat / international

Seven Feared Dead In Horrifying Attack On Security Check Post In Pakistan

Karachi: At least seven people, including security personnel, are feared dead and 10 others injured in a deadly attack on a security check post in the restive Balochistan province on Saturday.

Following the attack, details of which are awaited, there are widespread complaints from different parts of Balochistan about disrupted internet services. Geo News channel reported seven people were killed in the attack and 10 others injured in Kalat district of Balochistan.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack. However, neither the provincial government nor any senior law enforcement official have come out with any statement.