8 Wedding Guests Die As Van Falls Into Drain In Pakistan's Punjab Province

Eight people were killed in a road accident in the Punjab province of Pakistan on late Thursday night.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

Lahore: At least eight wedding guests died after their van fell into a drain in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Friday. The incident took place in Kasur, some 50 km from Lahore, late Thursday night.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the van was carrying 10 people, including women, who were returning from a wedding ceremony in Lahore when it veered off the road due to over-speeding and fell into a drain. The vehicle was carrying members of two families.

Rescue teams reached the spot, recovered eight bodies, and shifted the two injured passengers to a hospital. The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, they said. The driver of the van jumped off the vehicle before it skidded off the road. Police later arrested the driver, who was trying to flee.

