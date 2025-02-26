ETV Bharat / international

Thousands Of Devotees Offer Prayer At Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple On Mahashivratri

Kathmandu: Thousands of devotees from across Nepal and neighbouring India thronged the revered Pashupatinath Temple since early morning to offer prayers on Maha Shivratri on Wednesday. People queued up at the Pashupatinath Temple at the bank of Bagmati River in Kathmandu since late Tuesday to have darshan of the Shiva Linga.

Authorities have made special arrangements to accommodate the influx of devotees at Pashupatinath, said Milan Kumar Thapa, the member secretary of the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT). The local administration has banned the sale and consumption of marijuana, hemp, alcohol, meat and fish during the festival. Those violating this rule face legal action.

The temple opened at 2.15 am and devotees were allowed to enter the shrine from all four gates to have darshan of the Shiva Linga. More than one million devotees from Nepal and India are estimated to arrive at the Pashupatinath Temple on Wednesday.

The authorities have deployed 4,000 security personnel and 10,000 volunteers for the safety of the devotees and the smooth conduction of prayer at the temple. The main shrine and the temple premises have been eloquently decorated with flowers, colourful lights, paper flags and banners, creating a stunning night-time ambience.

To streamline temple visits, officials have arranged eight queues inside and four outside the temple. Authorities have designated different routes to manage the crowd effectively. Devotees can enter through various points such as Mitrapark, Gaushala, and Pingalasthan, with systematic queues ensuring smooth movement.

Additionally, planners have prepared a separate lane via Tilganga Ram Temple if needed. The Maha Shivaratri Main Celebration Committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Minister for Tourism and Culture Badri Prasad Pandey to offer free meals, drinking water, and medicines to the devotees on the occasion in coordination with different organisations.

About one lakh 50 thousand devotees have already offered prayers till 9.30 am on Wednesday, said Rewati Raman Adhikari, a senior official at the Pashupati Development Trust. She said the number will cross one million by Thursday morning.