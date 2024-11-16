ETV Bharat / international

China: Eight Dead In Knife Attack At School, 17 Hurt, Say Police

The attack took place on Friday evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in Jiangsu province.

Eight Dead, 17 Hurt, In Knife Attack At China School: Police
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By AFP

Published : 10 minutes ago

Beijing: Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect -- a former student -- has been arrested, police said.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province, police in Yixing said in a statement, confirming the toll.

Police said the suspect was a 21-year-old former student at the school, who was meant to graduate this year but had failed his exams. "He returned to the school to express his anger and commit these murders," police said, adding that the suspect had confessed.

In Yixing, police said emergency services were fully mobilized to treat the wounded and provide follow-up care for those affected by the attack. Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, but attacks with such a high death toll are relatively rare.

Earlier this week, a 62-year-old man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his small SUV into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai. And there has been a spate of other attacks in recent months.

In October, in Shanghai, a man killed three people and wounded 15 others in a knife attack at a supermarket. And the month before, a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

Beijing: Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded Saturday in a knife attack at a vocational school in eastern China, and the suspect -- a former student -- has been arrested, police said.

The attack took place in the evening at the Wuxi Vocational Institute of Arts and Technology in the city of Yixing in Jiangsu province, police in Yixing said in a statement, confirming the toll.

Police said the suspect was a 21-year-old former student at the school, who was meant to graduate this year but had failed his exams. "He returned to the school to express his anger and commit these murders," police said, adding that the suspect had confessed.

In Yixing, police said emergency services were fully mobilized to treat the wounded and provide follow-up care for those affected by the attack. Violent knife crime is not uncommon in China, where firearms are strictly controlled, but attacks with such a high death toll are relatively rare.

Earlier this week, a 62-year-old man killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 more when he rammed his small SUV into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai. And there has been a spate of other attacks in recent months.

In October, in Shanghai, a man killed three people and wounded 15 others in a knife attack at a supermarket. And the month before, a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANY STUDENTS DEAD IN CHINAKNIFE ATTACK AT CHINA SCHOOL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.