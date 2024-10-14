Three Dead In Sri Lanka After Excessive Rains, Schools Closed In Capital Area

Colombo: Three people have lost their lives and over 1,25,000 marooned after Sri Lanka witnessed extreme weather conditions in 12 districts prompting authorities to close all schools in the capital region on Monday after heavy-rain-triggered rains.

President Anura Disanayake has directed the allocation of an additional Rs 50 million to provide relief to the affected people even as Sri Lankan Navy and army troops have been deployed for flood relief and rescue work, including providing food and other essentials to the affected people.

The island nation has been pummeled with heavy rainfall since October 8, however, some districts received rainfall over 100 mm over the last two days along with high winds leading to flash floods and inundation in several areas.

A forecast issued at 12 noon on Monday warned of further rainfall of over 100 mm to lash many areas across the nation over the next 24 hours. As of Monday morning, over 32,000 families have been affected, and over 1,25,000 marooned, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said, adding, that thousands have been evacuated and placed in over 80 temporary shelters.

Three deaths have been confirmed so far, the DMC said, without providing details about the persons or locations. Sri Lankan authorities have closed schools in the capital Colombo and suburbs on Monday due to the extreme rainfall and floods.

President @anuradisanayake has directed officials to prioritize immediate relief for those affected by adverse weather in Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam, and Kalutara. LKR 50 million additional funds have been already allocated, with additional funds to be provided if needed, the President's Media Division posted on its X handle. Apart from relief measures, we are also looking at sustainable solutions for recurring floods, it added.