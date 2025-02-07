ETV Bharat / international

Four Dead In Crash Of US Military-Contracted Plane In Philippines

Wreckage of airplane after officials say a U.S. military-contracted plane has crashed killing all four people on board ( AP )

Philippines: A small plane contracted by the US Defence Department crashed in the southern Philippines on Thursday, killing all four people on board including one US service member, the US Indo-Pacific Command announced.

"The aircraft was providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies," the Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement about the crash on Mindanao island.

"The incident occurred during a routine mission in support of US-Philippine security cooperation activities."

The US military said one service member and three defence contractors were killed in the incident. They were not immediately identified pending notification of their families.

"We can confirm no survivors of the crash," the statement said.

Small numbers of American troops are put on short-term rotational deployments in the Philippines, where the US military has helped provide intelligence to troops battling militants linked to the Islamic State group that remain active on Mindanao.

The Philippine military said in a statement it could not release information about the crash as the matter was classified and an investigation was ongoing.