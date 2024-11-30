ETV Bharat / international

9 Arrested In Connection With Lawyer’s Murder During Bangladesh Violence

Dhaka: At least nine persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of a lawyer during violence in Bangladesh's southeastern port city of Chattogram, police said on Saturday.

They were arrested after a case was filed against 46 persons, mostly cleanliness workers belonging to the minority Hindu community, for their involvement in the murder of assistant public prosecutor Saiful Islam, who was in his early 30s, during clashes on Tuesday between security personnel and followers of Hindu community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das after he was denied bail and sent to jail by a Chattogram court.

Das, the spokesperson for Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here on Monday in a sedition case.

"Saiful Islam's father filed the case last night naming 46 people,” said Abdul Karim, the officer in charge of the port city’s Kotwali police station.