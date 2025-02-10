ETV Bharat / international

Over 1,000 Arrested In Bangladesh Under Nationwide Joint Forces Operation

Dhaka/ New Delhi: Bangladesh’s security forces arrested 1,308 people under “Operation Devil Hunt”, launched overnight amid nationwide vandalism as unrest gripped the country for the past four days, with the interim government vowing to continue the crackdown until “all devils” were uprooted.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ordered "Operation Devil Hunt" on Saturday after student activists were injured during vandalism at the house of an Awami League leader on the outskirts of Dhaka.

Major media outlets including the Daily Star said on Sunday that joint forces comprising army troops, police and their specialised units arrested 274 people majorly in metropolitan cities and others in different parts of the country in the 24 hours since the operation was launched.

“The operation will target those who are desperate to destabilise the country . . . it will continue until all devils are rooted out," Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said.

According to mainstream media reports, 81 activists of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League were arrested from Gazipur on the outskirts of Dhaka, where the clash erupted and prompted authorities to order Operation Devil Hunt.

On Friday night, at least 14 individuals, all belonging to the mobs out to vandalise and destroy all signs of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party, were injured as they came under attack in Gazipur city's Dakshinkhan area. The violence occurred during the attack on the residence of former Liberation War Affairs Minister Mozammel Haque.

Haque is one of many of the senior ministers and Awami League leaders who are on the run at home and abroad since the ouster of Hasina's government in a mass uprising led by the students' platform while many were arrested.

Hasina and most of her senior colleagues in the government were charged under numerous charges including the commission of crimes against humanity by brutal crackdown to tame the July mass uprising that eventually toppled her government on August 5, 2024.

Hasina, 77, fled Bangladesh and has been living in India since then. Meanwhile, Home Affairs Advisor Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that Operation Devil Hunt will be targeting those who seek to destabilise the country, stressing that the crackdown would continue until the “devils” are brought to book.

Asked about the goals of the operation, Jahangir said, "What does ‘devil’ mean? It refers to evil forces. This operation is aimed at those who try to destabilise the country, break the law, engage in criminal activities, and commit acts of terrorism."