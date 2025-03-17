Indian Oxford Historian Manikarnika Dutta Faces Deportation From UK For Spending Too Many Days In India: Report

London: Indian researcher, academic and historian Manikarnika Dutta faces a threat of deportation from the United Kingdom since she visited India for her research for more than the permitted number of days.

In October last year, Dutta and her husband applied for indefinite leave to remain in the UK based on long residence. While her husband's application was granted, Dutta's was refused, and when she applied for an administrative review, the UK Home Office maintained its decision to reject her application.

“You must now leave the United Kingdom. If you don’t leave voluntarily, you may be subject to a re-entry ban of 10 years and prosecuted for overstaying,” read the review of the UK Home Office, as reported by The Guardian.

The Home Office also cited that she cannot spend more days in the country on the ground that she does not have a family life in Britain. Dutta, 37, has been living in London since 2012 and married for more than 10 years. The couple lives in south London.

She has been associated with institutions of repute like the University of Oxford and the University of Bristol. But her application for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) was rejected as she had outlived there 143 days over the permitted limit of 548 days. So far Dutta has 691 days abroad as part research work requiring access to historic Indian archives stored in India.

The Home Office rules mandate that the maximum number of days people can stay in the country is 548 . This applicable to all those who apply for ILR in the UK. Other researchers working in the country have had similar issues with the Home Office as far as the number of days they spend in the country is concerned.

Dutta teaches at the school of history, at University College Dublin while her husband Souvik Naha, is a senior lecturer, working with the University of Glasgow.

“I was shocked when I got an email saying I have to leave,” she was quoted saying in the report. “I have been employed at different universities in the UK and I’ve lived here for 12 years. A large part of my adult life has been lived in the UK since I came to the University of Oxford to do my master’s. I never thought something like this would happen to me,” she was further quoted as saying.

Dutta went to the UK in September 2012 on a student visa. Later, she applied and got a spouse visa as a dependent of her husband. Dutta's lawyer, Naga Kandiah, of MTC Solicitors said her research trips were important for her academic and research obligations. In case she would not have taken these, she might not have been able to complete her thesis, meet the academic requirements of the institution she is affiliated to for her research or even maintain her visa status.

Though the couple applied for ILR in October last to stay in the UK based on long residence, her application was rejected while her husband's was granted. However, she applied for a review of application, which the Home Office rejected again.

Dutta's spouse said that the decision has taken a toll on them psychologically. He further stated that the issues that he has been lecturing and reading about earlier, have now affected them.

To the legal challenge filed by Kandiah, the Home Office reportedly stated that it will reconsider the decision in the next three months. “My client’s case exemplifies how such situations severely undermine the UK’s reputation and its ability to attract and retain global academic talent – particularly at a time when strengthening international relations is crucial," the report quoted the lawyer.

On the issue, a Home Office spokesperson refused to comment stating the decision was taken as per the longstanding government policy and the office does not 'routinely comment on individual cases'.