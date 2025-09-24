ETV Bharat / international

Man Who Represented Himself Is Found Guilty Of Trying To Assassinate Trump At Florida Golf Course

This courtroom sketch shows U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon listening to Ryan Routh during his trial where he is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course in South Florida, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla. ( AP )

Fort Piece: A jury took two hours Tuesday to convict a man of federal charges for attempting to assassinate Donald Trump as he played golf one year ago in Florida.

Chaos ensued in the courtroom shortly after the verdict when Ryan Routh tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen. He was found guilty of all counts by a jury of five men and seven women. Officers quickly swarmed him and dragged him out of the courtroom.

The pen Routh used to try to stab himself was a flexible pen designed to prevent people in custody from using it as a weapon, so he did not puncture his skin or otherwise hurt himself, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person could not publicly disclose specific details of the incident and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

As marshals were dragging him from the courtroom, Routh’s daughter Sara Routh began screaming, “Dad, I love you, don’t do anything. I’ll get you out. He didn’t hurt anybody.”

She continued screaming as her father was taken from the courtroom, saying the case against him was rigged. She was escorted from the courtroom and later waited outside with her brother Adam Routh for the motorcade that took their father away.

Back inside the courtroom, Routh was brought before the judge, no longer wearing a jacket and tie. During the trial, Routh, who was representing himself, was not shackled. But when he was brought before the judge after the attempted stabbing, he wore shackles.

The judge announced Routh will be sentenced on Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. He faces life in prison. Routh's standby defense attorneys did not have a comment following the verdict.

Assassination attempt planned for weeks, prosecutors say

Routh had been charged with attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and defended himself in court.

Following the verdict, Trump told reporters in New York that the case was “really well handled.”

“It’s very important. You can’t let things like that happen. Nothing to do with me, but a president -- or even a person, you can’t allow that to happen,” Trump said. "And so justice was served. But I very much appreciate the judge and jury and everybody on that.”

Prosecutors said Routh spent weeks plotting to kill Trump before aiming a rifle through shrubbery as the Republican played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. Routh told jurors in his closing argument that he didn’t intend to kill anyone that day.

“It’s hard for me to believe that a crime occurred if the trigger was never pulled,” Routh said. He pointed out that he could see Trump as he was on the path toward the sixth-hole green at the golf course and noted that he also could have shot a Secret Service agent who confronted him if he had intended to harm anyone.