Malian Female Blacksmith Grateful For Job That Helped Her Escape 'Vices'

Bamako: For 40 years, Malian blacksmith Adam Dina, also known as Nah, has defied taboos and succeeded in a male-dominated profession. Working from her workshop in Bamako, the 60-year-old produces items such as kitchen utensils, agricultural tools, vehicle parts, and plumbing equipment.

"This job is my whole life. Thanks to it, I've escaped many vices, including begging and prostitution. I earn a decent living. I provide dignity for my children," she says.

Nah's journey began early in life after losing her mother. "I lost my mother very early. I was entrusted to my older brother who practised this profession. Then, I was married and my husband also practised the same profession. We manufacture various items, including pots, agricultural items, electrical equipment, plumbing, even weights for scales and others," she told AFP.

One of her longtime customers, Silamkan Traore, a mechanic who has worked with her for two decades, praised her expertise. "This is the flange of a dynamo. The old one broke, and since we don't want to weld, we take it to Nah to make a new one. All we have to do now is take it to the mechanical lathe to adjust the rest, and we're done," Traore said.

Nah has faced significant challenges in her profession, including injuries from workplace accidents. "Once, the aluminium bath spilt on my head. These are the hazards of the job. Also on my hand, you see my hand all burned? But I continue. And every day, my motivation increases tenfold. With motivation, you can overcome all these difficulties," she said.

Despite the demanding nature of her work, she has balanced it with her responsibilities at home. "This work has never prevented me from doing my household chores. I had children while doing this work, who are now also married, but I continue with my work," she added.

Nah's dedication has deeply inspired her family, particularly her son, Mohamed Camara. "Today, I'm proud of Nah. She is an example for all women. Although she's a mother, that hasn't been a hindrance, and she's still courageously pursuing her profession. I'm an heir to this work because ever since I was little, she's taken me with her. We're very proud of her, especially when she's working. She is a rarity," Camara told AFP.

