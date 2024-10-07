Male Announces Establishment of New Indian Consulate in Addu City and Bengaluru: Why Did It Oppose Consulate in Addu Earlier?

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a significant shift in Male's approach towards India, is the establishment of an Indian consulate in Bengaluru, India, and Addu city, Maldives.

The development comes after a stretch of strained ties between India and Male. It is worth noting here that the Indian cabinet in May 2021, approved the opening of a new consulate in Addu, which was seen as a reflection of the importance India attaches to its ties with the strategically located island nation. India's decision to expand its diplomatic presence in the Maldives was taken amid China's consistent efforts to increase its influence in the island nation.

However, Maldives had then opposed the decision to open a consulate in Addu Atoll given concerns over national sovereignty and a perception that India was exerting too much influence in the region.

Some Maldivian political factions viewed the presence of an Indian consulate as a potential encroachment on the country's autonomy and expressed fears about the implications for their foreign policy and local governance. The island nation sees a new consulate with suspicion, especially on the heels of a USD 33-million Maldivian police training facility that India is helping build in Addu.

Now with the visit of the Maldivian President Muizzu's visit to India and the decision of opening a consulate in Addu, will help broadening people to people ties and reset the ties between the two.

Following the meeting between PM Modi and Maldivian President Muizzu on Monday in New Delhi, both sides adopted a vision document for comprehensive, economic and maritime partnership. The document read, " People-to-people linkages between India and Maldives have remained the bedrock of the special and unique ties between the two countries. In line with that, the two sides agreed to work positively towards establishing a consulate of Maldives in Bengaluru and a consulate of India in Addu city recognizing that these would contribute to expansion of trade and economic cooperation and greater people-to-people contacts.

President Muizzu is on a State to India from on 6-10 October This will be the first bilateral visit of President Dr. Muizzu to New Felhi. He had earlier visited India in June 2024 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

Why is Addu city strategically important?

Addu City, located in the Maldives, holds significant strategic importance . It is situated near key shipping routes in the Indian Ocean, making it a strategic point for maritime trade and military presence. Its location has attracted interest from various countries for potential military bases, enhancing regional security dynamics.

The city is important for tourism, agriculture, and fisheries, contributing to the Maldives' economy and attracting foreign investment. As one of the largest urban centers in the Maldives, Addu City showcases a mix of cultures and traditions, enhancing its significance in promoting national identity. The surrounding marine ecosystems are vital for biodiversity and play a role in climate resilience, impacting broader environmental strategies.

President of Maldives further thanked India for its timely emergency financial assistance, including by way of rolling over T-bills subscribed by SBI amounting to USD 100 million in May and September 2024 for a further period of one year that provided the much needed financial cushion for Maldives in addressing its urgent financing needs.

He acknowledged India’s continued role as the ‘First Responder’ of Maldives in times of need, following India’s earlier assistance in the last decade during the 2014 water crisis in Malé and the Covid-19 pandemic.

President of Maldives Dr. Mohamed Muizzu expressed his appreciation for the decision of the Government of India to extend support in the form of USD 400 million and INR 30 billion as a bilateral currency swap agreement, instrumental in tackling the ongoing financial challenges faced by the Maldives. The leaders also agreed to implement further measures to support Maldives in addressing its financial challenges.

They acknowledged that it was an opportune time for both sides to chart a new framework for cooperation with an aim to comprehensively transform the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which is people-centric, future-oriented and will act as an anchor of stability in the Indian Ocean Region.