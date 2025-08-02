ETV Bharat / international

Maldives To Mobilise USD 6.48 Million India Grant Aid To Expand Public Ferry Network

Male: Maldives is set to mobilise the USD 6.48 million grant aid provided by India to expand the public ferry network, state-run media said on Saturday. Maldives and India had on May 18 signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for enhancing ferry services in the archipelagic nation with the grant of MVR 100 million to be used for enhancing ferry services, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods.

The projects are to be implemented under the Indian grant assistance scheme, the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) Phase III. The 13 projects launched under this phase amount to a total grant of USD 6.48 million, primarily aimed at enhancing ferry services in the Maldives, expanding connectivity, and uplifting community livelihoods, state-run Public Service Media (PSM News) said here.

Four ferries are currently being built to be used as backup ferries on the existing network and more ferries are being built to expand the service to more Atolls, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Ibrahim Yasir told PSM News' ‘Raajje Miadhu’ programme.

Yasir said the work of commissioning the construction of more ferries is underway. “The Indian government has provided a grant aid of USD 6.48 million to build 12 new ferries. The main ferry terminal in Zone 2 and the ferry hub in Ungoofaaru will be built with this assistance,” Yasir said, adding, these projects will be mobilised very soon.