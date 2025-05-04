ETV Bharat / international

Maldives President Holds Record 15-Hour Press Conference

his handout photograph taken and released by the Maldives President Office on May 3, 2025 shows Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu speaking during a marathon press conference in Male. Muizzu addressed a press conference for nearly 15 hours, his office said on May 4, claiming it broke a previous record held by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. ( AFP )

Colombo: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu addressed a press conference for nearly 15 hours, his office said on Sunday, claiming it broke a previous record held by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Muizzu, 46, began the marathon press conference at 10:00 am (0500 GMT) on Saturday, and it continued for 14 hours and 54 minutes with brief pauses for prayers, his office said in a statement.

"The conference extended past midnight –- a new world record by a president -– with President Muizzu continuously responding to questions from journalists," the statement said.

In October 2019, Ukraine's National Records Agency claimed that Zelensky's 14-hour press conference had broken an earlier record of over seven hours held by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko.

The government of the Indian Ocean archipelago said Muizzu's extended session was also intended to coincide with World Press Freedom Day on Saturday. "He acknowledged the crucial role of the press in society and emphasised the importance of factual, balanced, and impartial reporting," the statement added.