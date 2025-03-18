Maldives Grants Entry To Chinese Research Vessels? Why India Will Be Concerned

New Delhi: In a move that is likely to raise strategic concerns in New Delhi, the Maldives has reportedly granted Chinese marine research vessels access to its territorial waters under a new agreement with China’s South China Sea Institute of Oceanography (SCSIO), signed on February 19, 2025.

The deal, which expands scientific cooperation between the two nations, comes at a time when India has been increasingly wary of China’s growing footprint in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). While officially framed as a partnership for environmental research and marine conservation, the presence of Chinese vessels in Maldivian waters will spark apprehensions over potential dual-use applications, particularly in the realm of maritime security and intelligence gathering.

According to a report in the Maldivian news portal Raajje.mv, although Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has assured the people of the Indian Ocean archipelago nation of their right to access marine resources, the lack of transparency in agreements signed between Male and Beijing “necessitates a second look at this matter”.

“The government, which came to power promising transparency, has not yet provided full details about the scope of China’s research activities,” the report stated.

It is worth mentioning here that India has strongly been protesting the repeated visits by Chinese vessels to the waters of the south Indian Ocean, a region New Delhi considers to be under its sphere of influence, ostensibly for research purposes.

Last week, it was reported that the Muizzu government has been engaging in discussions with China regarding the placement of fish aggregating devices (FADs) on Maldivian fishers’ ships in the Indian Ocean. Reports suggested that these devices will collect chemical and physical data from the ocean, as well as track fish movements.

“The Muizzu administration has held these discussions with China at a time when the Maldivian fishing industry is on a downward spiral,” the Raajje.mv report stated. “Although the Ministry of Fisheries and Ocean Resources has not disclosed specific details about the meeting, they have stated that the discussions primarily focused on strengthening cooperation.”

India has repeatedly expressed its apprehensions regarding the presence of Chinese research vessels in the IOR, particularly in proximity to its maritime boundaries. The deployment of advanced Chinese research vessels, such as the Xiang Yang Hong 03, has been a focal point of these concerns. This vessel, described as one of the most advanced in China’s fleet, spent a month in Maldivian waters in early 2024, prompting unease among Indian authorities.

The core of India’s concern lies in the dual-use nature of such research activities. While these vessels ostensibly conduct civilian marine research, the data collected, such as seabed mapping and oceanographic information, has significant military applications. This information can enhance submarine navigation, improve anti-submarine warfare capabilities, and inform strategic naval deployments. China’s extensive seabed mapping efforts beyond its own waters have been perceived as efforts to gain a strategic edge in naval warfare, raising alarms among neighbouring countries, including India.

Furthermore, the installation of research devices on FADs could potentially serve dual purposes. While intended for scientific research, there are concerns that these devices could be used for surveillance or intelligence-gathering activities, thereby enhancing China’s maritime domain awareness in the region.

The diplomatic relationship between India and the Maldives experienced significant fluctuations following the election of Muizzu as President in November 2023. Initially strained due to Muizzu's ‘India Out’ campaign and perceived pro-China stance, the ties have since seen a notable improvement through strategic engagements and mutual concessions.

Upon assuming office, President Muizzu requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed in the Maldives, a move that strained bilateral relations. This action was perceived as a pivot towards China, especially considering Muizzu’s early official visits to Turkey and China, bypassing India - a departure from the tradition of Maldivian presidents making India their first foreign destination for a state visit. The situation was further exacerbated by derogatory remarks about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by Maldivian officials, leading to social media conflicts between citizens of both nations.

Despite the initial tensions, both countries recognised the importance of mending ties. India extended financial support to the Maldives, including a $100-million treasury bills rollover and a $400-million currency swap agreement, aiming to stabilise the Maldivian. Additionally, the Maldives addressed internal issues by accepting the resignations of officials who had disparaged the Indian leadership, signalling a willingness to improve diplomatic relations.

In a significant move towards reconciliation, President Muizzu visited India in October last year, where he engaged in talks with Prime Minister Modi. The discussions culminated in India’s announcement of a $760-million bailout for the Maldives, comprising $400 million in currency swaps and ₹30 billion ($357 million) offered by the Reserve Bank of India. This financial assistance was pivotal in preventing a sovereign default for the Maldives, whose foreign exchange reserves had plummeted to approximately $36 million in September. President Muizzu acknowledged India’s crucial role in the Maldives’ development, marking a positive shift in bilateral relations.

It is in light of all this that the reports about the Maldives allowing Chinese marine research vessels into its territorial waters raise questions about Male’s diplomatic priorities.

“See, Muizzu has been pro-China from the very beginning,” Anand Kumar, Associate Fellow at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses and author of the book Multi-party Democracy in the Maldives and the Emerging Security Environment in the Indian Ocean Region, told ETV Bharat. “But he mellowed down because of the economic pressure his country came under after he assumed charge.”

Kumar said that for Muizzu, it was a tactical move to mend ties with India just to pass through the economic crisis to some extent.

“But there is no change in Muizzu’s foreign policy,” he said. “Since the Maldives also receives aid from China, Beijing is able to put pressure on Male. It is possible that Muizzu is forced to concede ground to China.”

Asked whether the reported allowing of entry of Chinese ships into Maldivian waters will be a cause of concern for New Delhi, Kumar said: “We don’t know what kind of information China is trying to gather. Obviously, it will be a cause of concern for India. The oceanographic studies will gather data about seabeds for navigational movements of Chinese submarines.”