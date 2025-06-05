New Delhi: More than 15 lakh pilgrims will converge at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, a congregation that is a significant part of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Mount Arafat, a rocky hill southeast of Mecca, holds immense significance in Islam. Arafat is mentioned in the Quran and it is where the Prophet Muhammad is said to have given his last sermon on his final Hajj. Pilgrims remain in Arafat, in prayer and reflection, from after midnight until after sunset.

Making The Most Of Hajj: Tips For Physical And Mental Well-Being Amid Pilgrimage (AP)

Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca that is required once in a lifetime by every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to do it. Along with the spiritual highlight, the pilgrimage does require a significant amount of mental and physical preparation since languages, routines, and surroundings can feel unfamiliar.

How to prepare physically for Hajj?

Pilgrims work on their spiritual readiness to undertake the Hajj, but equally important is their physical preparation. Pilgrims conduct their rituals outdoors, among huge crowds, walking up to 25 kilometres (15 miles) a day.

Saudi authorities have published a 45-page safety kit in eight languages. It encourages people to do aerobic exercises for 30 minutes daily and to “make movement activities” like using the stairs instead of the elevator before they travel to Saudi Arabia.

There’s a lot of walking at the Hajj, even when pilgrims are not performing rituals. Too much traffic, or not enough transport, means people end up walking up to 25 kilometres (15 miles) every day. All the rituals are on foot.

High temperatures, adrenaline, and physical exertion will elevate the heart rate. If pilgrims are not used to working out, they should have at least prepared their bodies for the long periods that will be spent outdoors and upright, as going from an inactive or sedentary lifestyle straight to the Hajj will be a shock to the system.

Dealing With The Rising Temperatures

This year, temperatures at the Hajj are expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius. The body’s resting core temperature is typically about 37 degrees Celsius, just 4 degrees Celsius away from catastrophe in the form of heatstroke.

The bigger killer in the heat is the strain on the heart, especially for people who have cardiovascular disease. Blood rushes to the skin to help shed core heat, causing blood pressure to drop. The heart responds by trying to pump more blood to keep someone from passing out. Pilgrims are advised to avoid going out during the day unless necessary.

White or pale-coloured clothing and UV umbrellas reflect the sunlight, meaning your body and clothing won’t get as hot. Oral rehydration sachets can help replenish electrolytes lost through sweating and physical exertion.

There are also hands-free “Hajj” umbrellas that are worn on the head, allowing pilgrims to pray and carry out their rituals unencumbered. Well-fitting sandals or sliders are fine for Mecca, which has well-paved roads and sidewalks. It is common to see Muslims streaming into the city on foot.

There is smooth tiling on the outer courtyard of the Grand Mosque that is washed by an army of cleaners at regular intervals. But pilgrims go barefoot when circling the Kaaba, where the marble flooring is cool to the skin, whatever the weather.

But the terrain changes in Muzdalifah, where people collect pebbles to use in the symbolic stoning of pillars representing the devil. They also spend the night in the open air so it's better to wear sturdier, closed-toe shoes and also, at Mount Arafat, where people clamber over rocks to reach the hill’s 70-meter-high (230 feet) summit to spend hours in prayer.

Personal Hygiene

Cough? Runny nose? Sore throat? Fever? That's “Hajj flu,” a nickname for the respiratory infection that people develop during the crowded conditions of the pilgrimage.

It's common to see people wearing face masks during the Hajj, even though face coverings are not a religious requirement, because they are in close proximity to each other, making droplet infections inevitable.

Muslim pilgrims gather on top of the rocky hill known as the Mountain of Mercy, on the Plain of Arafat, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage (AP)

Pilgrims are exposed to new germs, new environments and new routines. These are tough on the immune system when combined. To minimise the chances of developing the Hajj flu or giving it to others, pilgrims should wash their hands well, especially before eating and after sneezing, coughing or using the bathroom. It's worth sanitising frequently touched objects and surfaces in the camps at Mina and opening windows for ventilation.

It's important to stay on top of mandatory and recommended vaccinations before travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Mental Health Matters

The Hajj can be daunting because of its scale, religious significance, practical difficulties, expense, physical exertion and pressure to get it right. It can feel tough to fulfil this obligation when you're away from home comforts. Not following your normal routine, sleep deprivation, vast cultural and linguistic differences, and being surrounded by upwards of 1.5 million strangers add to the challenges.

These factors can rattle your calm, kindness and patience. Prioritising your health and resting whenever needed can alleviate some of the stress. Focusing on what you are doing, rather than comparing yourself to others, can also relieve the pressure.

Being grateful for the opportunity to be at the Hajj will help remind you why you are there. Talking to friends and family back home will ground you.

Hajj is about endurance, humility, mindfulness and struggle. A willingness to let go of negative emotions. It’s a test of your spiritual connection with God, even when everything around you is testing that connection.