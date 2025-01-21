ETV Bharat / international

A Major Israeli Operation In The West Bank Leaves 6 Dead, Dozens Wounded

At least six people were killed and dozens wounded in a major Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 6:46 PM IST

West Bank: A major Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday left at least six dead and dozens wounded, Palestinian health officials said, as a fragile ceasefire in Gaza entered its third day.

The operation was centered in the city of Jenin, which has seen repeated Israeli incursions and gunbattles with militants in recent years, even before Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack ignited the war in Gaza.

The Israeli military announced a “significant and broad military operation” in the West Bank, just days into a ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza that is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 800 people have been killed in Israeli raids in the West Bank since the Israel-Hamas war.

