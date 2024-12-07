US State Nebraska To Observe 'Mahatma Gandhi Remembrance Day' On Dec 6

New York/Seattle: A bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in the State Capitol building in Nebraska, the first time a statue of the iconic Indian leader has been installed inside any such premise in the US Pacific Northwest states that come under the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Seattle. Governor Jim Pillen unveiled the bust of Gandhi on Friday at his office in the iconic Nebraska State Capitol premises in Lincoln.

This marks the first installation of Gandhi’s bust in a State Capitol building in the nine states under the consular jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in Seattle. A press statement by the Consulate said that in another special gesture, Pillen issued an official proclamation declaring December 6, 2024, as “A Day of Remembrance for Mahatma Gandhi” throughout Nebraska.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle and the Governor’s Office in Nebraska had closely collaborated to identify the location of Gandhi’s bust at the Governor's Office in the State Capitol, as a most befitting venue to honour the legacy of Gandhi, the press statement said.

Several notable dignitaries were present at the unveiling ceremony, including Governor Pillen, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly, former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson and acclaimed football player and coach Tom Osborne, along with Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta, as well as eminent members of the Indian-American community.

Speakers at the ceremony highlighted the enduring values of Ahimsa (Non-Violence) and Satyagraha (Truth Force) emphasising their relevance in today’s world, the statement added. The proclamation states that Gandhi, a global symbol of peace, non-violence and justice, has inspired countless individuals and movements around the world with his unwavering commitment to truth and human dignity.

It noted that the installation of Gandhi’s statue, a generous gift from the Government of India through the newly opened Consulate in Seattle, at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, “signifies a vision of long-term partnerships with Nebraska, serving as a powerful reminder of Mahatma Gandhi's enduring legacy and the universal values he championed.”

The proclamation underscored that the statue will not only honour Gandhi's contribution to humanity but also promote cultural understanding and the spirit of unity among the diverse communities of Nebraska. “December 6 marks a significant day as we come together to celebrate the unveiling of this statue and reflect on the principles of non-violence, tolerance and justice that Gandhi espoused,” the proclamation said.

It noted that it is fitting and proper to dedicate this day to the memory of Mahatma Gandhi and to encourage all citizens to embrace his teachings and strive for a more just and peaceful society. The unveiling of the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Nebraska State Capitol follows the recent unveiling of the Gandhi bust at the base of the Space Needle in Seattle Center on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2nd earlier this year.

The first Indian Consulate in Seattle commenced its operations in November 2023 with a consular jurisdiction in the US Pacific Northwest covering the nine states of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Alaska.