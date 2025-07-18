ETV Bharat / international

Maharashtra Govt Inks MoU With University Of California For Energy Research, Collaboration

The MoU was signed in the Cabinet Hall of the Maharashtra legislature in south Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

File photo of University of Southern California
File photo of University of Southern California (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 8:59 AM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the globally renowned University of California, Berkeley in the US to promote collaboration in energy research and policy development. The MoU was signed in the Cabinet Hall of the Maharashtra legislature in south Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The agreement was formally signed by Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Abha Shukla and Mohit Bhargava, senior advisor to the University of California, an official release said.

According to the release, the agreement is expected to accelerate innovation, research, and strategic collaboration in Maharashtra's energy sector. Key areas of focus include clean, reliable, and affordable electricity supply, energy storage technologies, electricity market design, transmission grid improvements, climate resilience policies, and joint training programmes.

"With support from an institution like the University of California, Maharashtra will be able to foster world-class innovation and research in the energy sector," the release said, quoting Chief Minister Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio.

This MoU opens a new chapter of cooperation toward clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, including storage systems, power markets, grid reform, and climate adaptation, the CM noted.

The partnership, grounded in mutual trust, equality, and shared interests, aims to develop localized solutions aligned with Maharashtra's evolving energy needs, said the release. Officials noted that the MoU is flexible in nature, allowing for future collaboration across new projects.

Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Shukla emphasized the MoU would benefit local academic institutions, research centres, and government agencies by facilitating innovation, capacity building, and technical training, thereby accelerating the state's transition toward environmentally sustainable energy solutions.

Key areas of collaboration under the MoU include -- Development of clean, reliable, and affordable electricity systems; joint research on energy storage technologies; power market design and policy formulation; innovation in transmission grid systems; climate resilience strategies; skill development and training programmes.

The event was attended by representatives from the University of California along with other dignitaries, including Minister of State for Energy Meghana Bordikar, MSEDCL Managing Director Lokesh Chandra, Mahagenco MD Radhakrishna B, and MSETCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd) CMD Sanjeev Kumar. (With PTI Inputs)

TAGGED:

