Maharashtra Govt Inks MoU With University Of California For Energy Research, Collaboration

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the globally renowned University of California, Berkeley in the US to promote collaboration in energy research and policy development. The MoU was signed in the Cabinet Hall of the Maharashtra legislature in south Mumbai in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The agreement was formally signed by Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Abha Shukla and Mohit Bhargava, senior advisor to the University of California, an official release said.

According to the release, the agreement is expected to accelerate innovation, research, and strategic collaboration in Maharashtra's energy sector. Key areas of focus include clean, reliable, and affordable electricity supply, energy storage technologies, electricity market design, transmission grid improvements, climate resilience policies, and joint training programmes.

"With support from an institution like the University of California, Maharashtra will be able to foster world-class innovation and research in the energy sector," the release said, quoting Chief Minister Fadnavis, who holds the energy portfolio.

This MoU opens a new chapter of cooperation toward clean, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions, including storage systems, power markets, grid reform, and climate adaptation, the CM noted.