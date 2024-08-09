ETV Bharat / international

Maduro Heads To Supreme Court Over Disputed Vote Win; Suspends X For 10 Days Across Venezuela

author img

By AFP

Published : 20 hours ago

In the recent presidential election in Venezuela, which was slated for July 28, Nicolas Maduro secured the victory. Following this, the opposition refuted the counting, claiming neither Maduro nor the electoral body released detailed tallies. Venezuelans further erupted in protests, demanding Maduro to step down from his post and honour opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner.

President Nicolas Maduro is set to appear before Venezuela's Supreme Court on Friday, as he asks the top judicial body to affirm his disputed reelection.
File Photo of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro (AP)

Caracas(Venezuela): President Nicolas Maduro is set to appear before Venezuela's Supreme Court on Friday, as he asks the top judicial body to affirm his disputed reelection.

The court appearance comes as the country's main opposition leader continues to challenge the July 28 vote, telling AFP that she would offer Maduro "guarantees and incentives" for a "negotiated transition" of power which sees him leave office.

The nation has been in political crisis since election authorities declared Maduro the winner of last month's poll, a decision questioned both domestically and abroad.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has yet to release detailed results from the vote, while the opposition has released copies of 84 percent of ballots cast, showing an easy win for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The government says those results are forged.

The Supreme Court -- widely seen as aligned with Maduro -- has summoned all presidential candidates before it, though some of the opposition have refused to attend.

Speaking to AFP via voice notes sent while in hiding amid fears for her safety, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also called for greater support from the international community.

Protests sparked last week by the declaration of Maduro's victory left at least 24 people dead, according to rights groups, with thousands also arrested.

"We want peace, tranquility, that is why I filed this contentious appeal before the Supreme Court," Maduro said Thursday at a rally in Caracas.

"There have been two days of hearings, all candidates and all parties were summoned... It's my turn."

- 'Completely' lost legitimacy -

Machado meanwhile told AFP that the opposition was "determined to move forward in a negotiation."

"It will be a complex, delicate transition process, in which we are going to unite the whole nation," the 56-year-old said.

She added that Maduro has "completely, absolutely, lost legitimacy" and that "all Venezuelans and the world know that Edmundo Gonzalez won in a landslide."

Critics say the court, and the electoral authority, are consistently loyal to Maduro, who wants the body to simply "validate" his victory.

Fellow left-wing governments from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico praised the verification process undertaken by the court but said that they "start from the premise that the CNE is the organ legally mandated to transparently disclose the electoral results."

The CNE ratified Maduro's victory with 52 percent of votes. In addition to not publishing detailed results, it has also claimed to have been hacked.

Jennie Lincoln, head of the Carter Center delegation that was invited to monitor the Venezuelan election, told AFP that it had "no evidence" of a cyberattack.

Furthering his post-election crackdown on Thursday, Maduro suspended access to the social media site X as he faced continued international pressure.

The president announced his government was blocking the social media platform formerly known as Twitter for 10 days, while accusing the site's owner Elon Musk of "inciting hate and fascism" in Venezuela.

Maduro has overseen a national collapse, including an 80 percent drop in the once-wealthy oil-rich country's GDP, amid domestic economic mismanagement and international sanctions.

According to the United Nations, more than seven million Venezuelans have fled the country of 30 million since Maduro took over in 2013, mostly to other Latin American countries and the United States.

Caracas(Venezuela): President Nicolas Maduro is set to appear before Venezuela's Supreme Court on Friday, as he asks the top judicial body to affirm his disputed reelection.

The court appearance comes as the country's main opposition leader continues to challenge the July 28 vote, telling AFP that she would offer Maduro "guarantees and incentives" for a "negotiated transition" of power which sees him leave office.

The nation has been in political crisis since election authorities declared Maduro the winner of last month's poll, a decision questioned both domestically and abroad.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has yet to release detailed results from the vote, while the opposition has released copies of 84 percent of ballots cast, showing an easy win for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The government says those results are forged.

The Supreme Court -- widely seen as aligned with Maduro -- has summoned all presidential candidates before it, though some of the opposition have refused to attend.

Speaking to AFP via voice notes sent while in hiding amid fears for her safety, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also called for greater support from the international community.

Protests sparked last week by the declaration of Maduro's victory left at least 24 people dead, according to rights groups, with thousands also arrested.

"We want peace, tranquility, that is why I filed this contentious appeal before the Supreme Court," Maduro said Thursday at a rally in Caracas.

"There have been two days of hearings, all candidates and all parties were summoned... It's my turn."

- 'Completely' lost legitimacy -

Machado meanwhile told AFP that the opposition was "determined to move forward in a negotiation."

"It will be a complex, delicate transition process, in which we are going to unite the whole nation," the 56-year-old said.

She added that Maduro has "completely, absolutely, lost legitimacy" and that "all Venezuelans and the world know that Edmundo Gonzalez won in a landslide."

Critics say the court, and the electoral authority, are consistently loyal to Maduro, who wants the body to simply "validate" his victory.

Fellow left-wing governments from Brazil, Colombia and Mexico praised the verification process undertaken by the court but said that they "start from the premise that the CNE is the organ legally mandated to transparently disclose the electoral results."

The CNE ratified Maduro's victory with 52 percent of votes. In addition to not publishing detailed results, it has also claimed to have been hacked.

Jennie Lincoln, head of the Carter Center delegation that was invited to monitor the Venezuelan election, told AFP that it had "no evidence" of a cyberattack.

Furthering his post-election crackdown on Thursday, Maduro suspended access to the social media site X as he faced continued international pressure.

The president announced his government was blocking the social media platform formerly known as Twitter for 10 days, while accusing the site's owner Elon Musk of "inciting hate and fascism" in Venezuela.

Maduro has overseen a national collapse, including an 80 percent drop in the once-wealthy oil-rich country's GDP, amid domestic economic mismanagement and international sanctions.

According to the United Nations, more than seven million Venezuelans have fled the country of 30 million since Maduro took over in 2013, mostly to other Latin American countries and the United States.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DISPUTE OVER MADURO WINMADURO HEADS TO SUPREME COURTVENEZUELA PRESIDENT NICOLAS MADURO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.