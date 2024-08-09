ETV Bharat / international

Maduro Heads To Supreme Court Over Disputed Vote Win; Suspends X For 10 Days Across Venezuela

Caracas(Venezuela): President Nicolas Maduro is set to appear before Venezuela's Supreme Court on Friday, as he asks the top judicial body to affirm his disputed reelection.

The court appearance comes as the country's main opposition leader continues to challenge the July 28 vote, telling AFP that she would offer Maduro "guarantees and incentives" for a "negotiated transition" of power which sees him leave office.

The nation has been in political crisis since election authorities declared Maduro the winner of last month's poll, a decision questioned both domestically and abroad.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) has yet to release detailed results from the vote, while the opposition has released copies of 84 percent of ballots cast, showing an easy win for their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The government says those results are forged.

The Supreme Court -- widely seen as aligned with Maduro -- has summoned all presidential candidates before it, though some of the opposition have refused to attend.

Speaking to AFP via voice notes sent while in hiding amid fears for her safety, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado also called for greater support from the international community.

Protests sparked last week by the declaration of Maduro's victory left at least 24 people dead, according to rights groups, with thousands also arrested.

"We want peace, tranquility, that is why I filed this contentious appeal before the Supreme Court," Maduro said Thursday at a rally in Caracas.

"There have been two days of hearings, all candidates and all parties were summoned... It's my turn."

- 'Completely' lost legitimacy -

Machado meanwhile told AFP that the opposition was "determined to move forward in a negotiation."