Japan Visit: Mohan Yadav Says All Meetings, Talks With Heads Of Institutions, Ministers 'Positive'

MP CM Mohan Yadav on investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh with heads of various institutions and government ministers at Minato-ku, Tokyo. ( X@DrMohanYadav51 )

Tokyo: Amid a high-voltage showcase of the State's vast potential to Japanese investors, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said all his meetings and discussions with heads of various institutions and government ministers have been "positive".

The CM told PTI that Madhya Pradesh presents massive business potential and attractive opportunities for Japanese organisations across sectors such as IT, education, healthcare and Railways and added that the two sides are working closely towards enhancing cooperation.

Yadav also visited Sensoji Temple on day two of his ongoing Japan tour. "When we travel as leaders, it's natural to think about how our state can benefit the most. We held meetings with heads of institutions, government ministers, and foreign ministers here to explore investment opportunities. All discussions were positive," Yadav said.

An action-packed morning saw Yadav holding extensive dialogue with Yuji Fukasawa, Chair of the Committee South Asia, Keidanren and Chairman of East Japan Railway Company, as talks centred on exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration between Japan and India, with a focus on world-renowned Japanese railway technology.

Fukasawa expressed keen interest in visiting Madhya Pradesh and exploring opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation with the state.