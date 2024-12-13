ETV Bharat / international

Macron To Finally Name New French PM After Deadlock

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron is set to name a new prime minister on Friday after days of deadlock over finding a candidate to replace Michel Barnier, whose ousting by parliament pushed France into a fresh crisis.

Barnier was toppled in a historic no-confidence vote on December 4 and there had been expectations Macron would announce his successor in an address to the nation even a day later.

But in a sign of the stalemate in French politics after inconclusive legislative elections this summer, he did not name his successor then and has now missed a 48-hour deadline he gave at a meeting of party leaders on Tuesday.

On Thursday, Macron left France on a day-long trip to key EU and NATO ally Poland but shortened the visit in an apparent bid to finalise the appointment.

"The statement naming the prime minister will be published tomorrow (Friday) morning," said an aide to the president, asking not to be named, late Thursday just after Macron touched down from the trip to Poland.

"He is finishing his consultations," the aide added, without giving further details.

The announcement is likely to come in a written statement, with the new cabinet to be revealed at a later date.

'Stuck'

Whoever is named will be the sixth prime minister of Macron's mandate after the toppling of Barnier, who lasted only three months. The new premier faces an immediate challenge in thrashing out a budget to pass parliament.

Each prime minister under Macron has served successively less time in office and there is no guarantee for the new premier that they will not follow this pattern.

Macron remains confronted with the complex political equation that emerged from the snap parliamentary polls -- how to secure a government against a no-confidence vote in a bitterly divided lower house where no party or alliance has a majority.

All the candidates widely floated so far have encountered objections from at least one side of the political spectrum.

"They are stuck," said a person close to Macron, asking not to be named and lamenting that "each name gets blocked."