Macron Says 26 Countries Pledge Troops As A Reassurance Force For Ukraine After Fighting Ends

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, arrive to attend a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. ( AP )

Kyiv: French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday that 26 of Ukraine’s allies have pledged to deploy troops as a “reassurance force” for the war-torn country once fighting ends in the conflict with Russia.

Speaking after a meeting of the so-called “coalition of the willing” in Paris, Macron said the countries had committed to deploying troops in Ukraine — or to maintaining a presence on land, at sea, or in the air — to help guarantee the country’s security the day after a ceasefire or peace is achieved.

Earlier Thursday, Macron and other European leaders met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the the U.S. envoy for peace talks, Steve Witkoff, to discuss ways of ensuring long-term military support and continued American backing for Ukraine once the conflict ends. Zelenskyy's office said he also held a closed-door meeting with Witkoff.

The European leaders — some of whom joined the meeting virtually — said Russia must now work toward ending the fighting, and the German government suggested European sanctions on Russia would increase if Moscow drags its feet. The European leaders also later spoke by phone with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who lead the group, have insisted that any European “reassurance” force in Ukraine needs the backing of the United States.

Starmer’s office said after the meeting that the British prime minister “emphasized that the group had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine, with President Trump’s backing, and it was clear they now needed to go even further to apply pressure on (Russian president Vladimir) Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities.”

Starmer’s office also mentioned a decision from the coalition to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine “to further bolster the country’s supplies.”

Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president’s chief of staff, said Thursday after meeting Witkoff and other national security advisers that the security guarantees “must be strong and effective — in the air, at sea, on land and in cyberspace.”

Trump phone call

Some leaders took part in person in the Paris talks while others joined virtually. They spoke with Trump over the phone after the meeting.