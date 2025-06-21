ETV Bharat / international

Macron Says Europeans To 'Accelerate Negotiations' With Iran

British, French, German and EU top diplomats held talks in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a week after Israel started its bombardment.

French President Emmanuel Macron
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron (AP)
By AFP

Published : June 21, 2025 at 7:34 PM IST

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France and its European partners would ramp up talks with Iran following more than a week of hostilities between the Islamic republic and Israel.

On Friday, British, French, German and EU top diplomats held talks in Geneva with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a week after Israel started its bombardment.

They urged Iran to revive diplomatic efforts with the United States to find a solution in the standoff over its nuclear programme, but Tehran warned it could only consider diplomacy once Israel halted its bombardment.

On Saturday, Macron said talks will be stepped up in an effort to avoid greater conflict.

"I am convinced that a path exists to end war and avoid even greater dangers," Macron said in English on X after holding phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"To achieve this, we will accelerate the negotiations led by France and its European partners with Iran."

Macron reiterated that "Iran must never acquire nuclear weapons."

"It is up to Iran to provide full guarantees that its intentions are peaceful," he added.

He once again demanded that Iran must release French nationals Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, who have been held since May 2022 on espionage charges their families reject.

"Their inhumane detention is unjust," Macron said. "I expect them to return to France." (AFP)

