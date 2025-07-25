ETV Bharat / international

'Lungs Of The Earth': The Indonesians Fighting For Peatland

Lebung Itam: Indonesian environmentalist Pralensa steered his boat through a shallow canal in the marshy peatlands near his village, an environment he fears may soon disappear.

His oar stirred up rich organic material in the brackish water, evidence of the layers of plant matter that make peatlands vital carbon dioxide stores and key to biodiversity. Indonesia has more tropical peatland than any other country, but it is also quickly losing this poorly understood ecosystem.

That affects local residents and wildlife but also has global impacts, because converted peatland can release vast quantities of planet-warming carbon dioxide. Just 18.4 percent of Indonesia's peatlands remain "undisturbed", a 2023 study found , with vast tracts now palm oil or timber plantations.

Pralensa worries a similar fate awaits much of the swampy peatland around his village of Lebung Itam in South Sumatra. Locals say palm oil firm Bintang Harapan Palma has already begun digging canals to drain the peatlands for planting.

"We protested... we told them this is a community-managed area," said Pralensa, who, like many Indonesians, uses a single name. "According to them, they already have rights to this land." Bintang Harapan Palma did not respond to AFP's request for comment.

Peatlands are an in-between place -- seemingly neither water nor land -- an environment that slows plant decomposition and forms carbon-rich peat. Covering just three percent of the world's surface, they hold an estimated 44 percent of all soil carbon.

Indonesia's peatlands are home to endangered orangutans, as well as economically important fish species. They also help prevent flooding and drought, lower local temperatures and minimise saltwater intrusion. For Pralensa, peatlands are no less than a "spiritual bond".

"From the moment that we exist, that we're born, we are aware of this peatland. We encounter it every moment of every day," the 44-year-old said.

Catastrophic fires

Indonesia's peatland has long been converted for agriculture, drained of the water that is its lifeblood, with severe consequences. Dry peat is highly flammable, and fire can smoulder underground and reignite seemingly at will.

Peatlands were a leading cause of Indonesia's catastrophic 2015 fires, which burned through an area about 4.5 times the size of Bali and cost the country some $16.1 billion, or about two percent of GDP , according to the World Bank. The blazes sparked calls for action, including a moratorium on new peatland concessions.

Government regulations adopted the following year banned several damaging activities, including burning and drying out peatland. The environment ministry did not respond to questions submitted by AFP.