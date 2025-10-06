Lula Asks Trump To Lift 40% Tariff On Brazilian Imports
The leaders spoke for 30 minutes and exchanged phone numbers.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 10:31 PM IST
Brasilia, Brazil: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked US President Donald Trump during a phone conversation on Monday to lift the 40 per cent tariff imposed by the US government on Brazilian imports.
The leaders spoke for 30 minutes, exchanged phone numbers, and Lula reiterated his invitation for Trump to attend the upcoming climate summit in Belem, according to a statement from Lula’s office.
Later, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had had a good conversation with Lula. “We discussed many things, but it was mostly focused on the Economy, and Trade, between our two Countries,” Trump wrote, adding that the leaders "will be having further discussions, and will get together in the not too distant future, both in Brazil and the United States."
The Trump administration had imposed a 40% tariff on Brazilian products in July on top of a 10% tariff imposed earlier. Lula reminded Trump that Brazil was one of three G20 countries with which the U.S. maintains a trade surplus.
The Trump administration justified the tariffs saying that Brazil's policies and criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro constitute an economic emergency. Earlier this month Bolsonaro was convicted of attempting a coup after losing his bid for reelection in 2022 and a panel of the Supreme Court sentenced him to 27 years and three months in prison.
Lula also offered to travel to Washington to meet with Trump.
Also Read
Brazil's Lula Announces $5.5 Billion In Credits For Exporters Hit By US Tariffs