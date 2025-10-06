ETV Bharat / international

Lula Asks Trump To Lift 40% Tariff On Brazilian Imports

Brasilia, Brazil: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked US President Donald Trump during a phone conversation on Monday to lift the 40 per cent tariff imposed by the US government on Brazilian imports.

The leaders spoke for 30 minutes, exchanged phone numbers, and Lula reiterated his invitation for Trump to attend the upcoming climate summit in Belem, according to a statement from Lula’s office.

Later, Trump posted on Truth Social that he had had a good conversation with Lula. “We discussed many things, but it was mostly focused on the Economy, and Trade, between our two Countries,” Trump wrote, adding that the leaders "will be having further discussions, and will get together in the not too distant future, both in Brazil and the United States."