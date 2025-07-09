'Losing Dollar Is Like Losing World War': Trump Threatens BRICS Nations, Including India, With 10% Additional Tariff

New York: US President Donald Trump doubled down on his threat to charge BRICS members, including India, an additional 10 per cent tariff and alleged that the group was “set up to degenerate our dollar”.

Speaking to reporters as he presided over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Trump said: "Anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10 per cent charge” -- and that would include India.

Trump said BRICS was set up to “hurt us" and "degenerate our dollar” and take the dollar off as the standard. “And that's okay if they want to play that game, but I can play that game too. So anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10% charge,” he said, adding that this will be happening “pretty soon”.

Trump Threatens BRICS Nations, Including India, With 10% Additional Tariff (PTI)

“Well, if they're a member of BRICS, they're gonna have to pay a 10% tariff. Just for that one thing,” Trump said. Trump claimed that BRICS "largely broke up" but “there are a couple that hang around".

“BRICS is not, in my opinion, a serious threat. But what they're trying to do is destroy the dollar so that another country can take over and be the standard, and we're not going to lose the standard at any time,” he said, adding, "If you have a smart president, you will never lose the standard."

“If we lost the world standard dollar, that would be like losing a war, a major world war; we would not be the same country any longer. We're not going to let that happen...dollar is king, we're going to keep it that way.

“If people want to challenge it, they can, but they're going to have to pay a big price, and I don't think any of them are willing to pay that price,” Trump said.

Leaders of the BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran -- met in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit on July 6-7.

India has opposed a BRICS currency for trade to compete with the dollar and exercised a virtual veto on the proposal. Laying out India’s policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in March: "I don't think there's any policy on our part to replace the dollar."

Affirming the importance of the dollar to the world’s and India’s economy, he added: "At the end of the day, the dollar as the reserve currency is the source of international economic stability, and right now, what we want in the world is more economic stability, not less."

On another trade issue that could affect India, Trump said that a 200 per cent tariff on pharmaceuticals would come soon, but added he would “give people about a year, year and a half”.

“We’ll give them a certain period of time to get their act together," he said about the pharmaceutical companies. India’s pharmaceutical exports to the US last year was nearly $9 billion. (With PTI inputs)