ETV Bharat / international

Los Angeles Protests: History Of Riots In LA

Police officers in riot gear clear the streets during a demonstration following federal immigration operations in Los Angeles on June 9, 2025. ( AFP )

Hyderabad: Dozens of protesters have been arrested by the authorities in Los Angeles city in California state of the US during protests against the Immigration and Customs Emigration (ICE) raids.

The protests, which began on Friday, June 6, continued on the fifth day on Tuesday and have led to a standoff between California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump with the former warning of legal action against the US President.

As the protests continue, ETV Bharat revisits the history of protests and riots in the USA

1965: Los Angeles : An identity check by police on two black men in a car sparks the Watts riots, August 11-17, 1965, in Los Angeles, which leave 34 dead and tens of millions of dollars' worth of damage.The trouble starts when Marquette Frye and his half brother are stopped by police and taken in for questioning. Several thousand blacks surround the police station and, after a week of arson and looting, the Watts neighborhood is all but destroyed.

1967: Newark : Two white police officers arrest and beat up a black taxi driver for a minor traffic violation, setting off rioting July 12-17 in Newark, New Jersey. For five days, in stifling summer heat, rioters wreck the district, leaving 26 dead and 1,500 injured.

1967: Detroit : Race riots in Detroit, Michigan, July 23-27, 1967, kill 43 and leave more than 2,000 injured. Trouble spreads to Illinois, North Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland.

1968: King assassination: After the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tennessee, violence erupts in 125 cities April 4-11, 1968, leaving at least 46 dead and 2,600 injured. In Washington, then-President Lyndon B. Johnson sends in the 82nd Airborne Division to quell riots.

1968 East Los Angeles walkouts (Blowouts): The walkouts in March 1968 included ,Over 15,000 high school students walk out of seven different schools in East Los Angeles. While staff hid, students stood on desks, banged on lockers, and flooded the streets with protest signs that read “we want education, not eradication,” “Better Education,” and “Unite for Better Schools!” They took to nearby parks to share impassioned speeches on education equality. Police appeared on the scene; the college students fulfilled their promise of acting as bodyguards. Students refused to disband. The students’ demands centered around issues with segregated schools, a Eurocentric curriculum, and the diversification of school staff. police arrested 13 of the organizers on felony conspiracy charges.

1980: Miami : The acquittal of four white police officers in Tampa, Florida, on charges of beating a black motorcyclist to death in December 1979 after he rode through a red light sets off a wave of violence in Miami's Liberty City, May 17-20, 1980, leaving 18 dead and more than 300 injured.

1992 Rodney King protests and Riots : Outrage over the acquittal of four LAPD officers caught on video beating unarmed Black motorist Rodney King in 1991.On April 29, 1992, hours after the verdict, violence erupted in South Central Los Angeles. Protests quickly escalated into looting, arson, and clashes with police and National Guard.63 people died; over 2,000 were injured, Damage estimates topped $1 billion.