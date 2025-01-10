ETV Bharat / international

LA Fires: Devastation Is Absolute, Says Indian American Resident Of Palisade

Washington: Situated some 32 kilometres west of downtown Los Angeles, the Palisades neighbourhood known for homes of celebrities, is now down to ashes in a devastating fire that hit the area early this week, destroying houses and properties worth billions of dollars.

“The devastation is absolute. There are small pockets where one or two houses are standing,” Moira Shourie, an Indian American resident of Palisades told PTI in an interview from Los Angeles.

Forced to evacuate from her home in the picturesque neighbourhood that also has homes of Hollywood celebrities like Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, she and her family along with pets have now been staying at a hotel in downtown Los Angeles for the past two days.

President Joe Biden who has cancelled his trip to Italy and Vatican City on Thursday told reporters that the devastation out there is catastrophic in California with thousands of houses, schools, and businesses burned to the ground, communities wiped out, lives lost and families forever changed.

“They’re the worst fires to ever hit Los Angeles,” he said at the White House after he took stock of the situation with his top officials.

Vice President Kamala Harris too has cancelled her three-nation trip to Bahrain, Germany and Singapore in view of the fire that has destroyed a major part of the neighbourhood surrounding Los Angeles, which includes some of the popular and posh areas like Palisades, west of Los Angeles; Eaton, north of Pasadena and San Fernando Valley.

The fire in Hollywood has destroyed some of the iconic places in the city. So far, at least six people have died and thousands of structures destroyed. Local officials estimate more than 360,000 people have been forced to evacuate.

The worst is the Palisade fire that has burned down more than 17,000 acres, with officials describing it as the most destructive fire. “These fires were just carrying embers hundreds of feet in the air and far, and it was just impossible. I heard one fire captain say that it was like trying to stop the tornado.

You can’t do it. Also, any of the aircraft that usually dropped the fire retardant could not be deployed. So, it was human beings fighting these fires, and they were powerless. It was pretty devastating,” Shourie said.

“I can’t even take care of my friends. I would say 100 per cent of my friends in the neighbourhood have either lost or had damaged homes or had complete smoke, ash contamination,” she said.