Looks Like We Lost India, Russia to 'Deepest, Darkest' China: Donald Trump

Washington: It "looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China", US President Donald Trump said on Friday, as ties between New Delhi and Washington are reeling under possibly the worst phase in over two decades.

Trump's latest post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

"Looks like we have lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!," the US president said on Truth Social.