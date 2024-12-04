London to Chennai British Airways Flight Faces Glitch Mid-Air, Passengers Delayed for 8 Hours

Chennai: A British Airways passenger Flight that took off from London to reach Chennai was forced to land back in London due to a sudden technical glitch in mid-air. The airline said that the re-taken flight departed from Chennai airport for London at 3.10 pm today, 8 hours late.

The plane took off from London on Tuesday afternoon with 328 passengers on board but it suddenly developed a technical issue while flying in mid-air. The pilot of the plane noticed this and contacted the nearby London airport control room to inform them about the situation, as it was dangerous to continue operating the plane.

After a few minutes, the British Airways plane returned to the London airport. Following this, a team of London-based engineers tried to repair the plane.

All passengers were taken off the plane and accommodated in the airport lounges. After 8 hours, the technical glitch in the plane was fixed and all passengers were re-boarded and the plane departed from London for Chennai last night.

This flight usually arrives in Chennai at 5.35 am, but today it arrived in Chennai around 1 pm, about 8 hours late, according to the airport administration.

Furthermore, this flight usually departs from Chennai for London at 7.35 am. However, since the flight arrived in Chennai late today, the airline said that it departed from Chennai airport for London at 3.10 pm today, 8 hours late. About 320 passengers were to leave Chennai for London. It is reported that they were informed of the flight delay via SMS.