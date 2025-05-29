ETV Bharat / international

Loggers Fell Old, Native Forests On Australian Island

This picture taken on March 23, 2025 shows protesters taking part in a rally against the logging of native trees in Hobart. In Tasmania, cutting down native trees is legal, despite its impact on wildlife and the environment. It is also the state that fells the highest share of native trees -- 18.5 percent in the year to June 30, 2023, compared to a national average of 10 percent, according to government figures. ( AFP )

Huon Valley: On the edge of a dense forest on a rugged Australian island, an enormous stump rises from the ground -- all that remains of a eucalyptus tree that towered into the canopy for centuries. As wide as two dining tables, and standing above head height, it is the by-product of a logging industry carving its way through swaths of native forest in the island state of Tasmania.

"We're standing on a stump that's 500 years old. That tree was so, so old," said Jenny Weber, campaign manager at the Bob Brown Foundation environmental group.

"The tragedy of this one right in front of us is that it was cut down, and then it was too big to cut up into pieces and put on a log truck," Weber said in Huon Valley's Grove of Giants, west of Hobart.

Cutting down the tree was "shocking, just absolutely shocking", she said.

In Tasmania, cutting down native trees is legal, despite its impact on wildlife and the environment.

With half of its 68,000 square kilometres (26,000 square miles) blanketed in forest, the island is an exception in the dry continent of Australia.

It is also the state that fells the highest share of native trees -- 18.5 percent in the year to June 30, 2023, compared to a national average of 10 percent, according to government figures.

South Australia has protected native forests since the late 19th century, while Victoria and Western Australia have banned the logging of native trees since 2024.

'The species disappears'

In Tasmania, there are calls for the state to stop cutting down native forest too.

More than 4,000 people marched through the streets of the state capital Hobart in March, demanding an end to the practice.

In the crowd of protesters, some dressed as endangered animals, like the Tasmanian devil, an endangered marsupial, or the even scarcer swift parrot.

The broad-tailed parrot is classified as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which cites the clearance of eucalyptus trees that provide its breeding habitat in Tasmania.

"These birds need the hollows formed in old trees to breed. If there are no hollows, there's no nest, so no chicks, and finally the species disappears," said Charley Gros, a French ecologist and scientific adviser to the Bob Brown Foundation.

Sustainable Timber Tasmania is the state-owned organisation responsible for managing 812,000 hectares (2 million acres) of public production forest.