Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes Iran's Nuclear Facilities With 'Bunker Buster' Bombs, Cruise Missiles; Trump Warns 'Future Attacks Will Be Far Greater'

US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington.
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon arriving at the White House, Saturday, June 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 22, 2025 at 6:58 AM IST

Updated : June 22, 2025 at 8:52 AM IST

The US has officially entered Israel's war against Iran as President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow. With this, the US has directly joined the Israel-Iran conflict amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in his post on social media. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”

Trump added in a later post that he would address the nation at 10 pm Eastern time, writing “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”

Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify what types of bombs were dropped though later Fox News host Sean Hannity said he had spoken with Trump and that six bunker buster bombs were used on the Fordo facility. Hannity said that 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by US submarines 400 miles away struck the Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz and Isfahan.

Trump Says Iran's Nuclear Facilities 'Obliterated', Warns 'Future Attacks Will Be Far Greater'

In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were 'completely and totally obliterated'. "A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state-sponsored terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40 years, Iran has beeen saying 'death to America', 'death to Israel'," he said.

Iran’s State-run News Agency Acknowledges Attacks On Nuclear Facilities

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency early Sunday acknowledged an attack on the country’s Fordo nuclear site. Quoting a statement from Iran’s Qom province, IRNA said: “A few hours ago, when Qom air defences were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemies.” Quoting a provincial official, it also confirmed attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. Iran's nuclear agency also confirmed attacks on the three nuclear sites. The agency said its work will not be stopped, news agency AP reported.

Trump Speaks To Netanyahu After US Strikes

Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US strikes on Iranian, AFP reported, quoting a senior White House official. The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," AFP quoted the official saying on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

The decision to directly involve the US in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But US and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.

Perilous Decision

The strikes are a perilous decision, as Iran has pledged to retaliate if the US joined the Israeli assault, and for Trump personally. He won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism. Trump told reporters Friday that he was not interested in sending ground forces into Iran, saying it’s “the last thing you want to do.” He had previously indicated that he would make a final choice over the course of two weeks.

8:48 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Used 'Bunker Buster' Bombs, Cruise Missiles; Submaries Also Participated In Attacks In Iran

The US military used “bunker-buster” bombs in its attack on Iran’s Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, which is built deep into a mountain, a US official said. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The 30,000-pound bunker-busting American bomb known as the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator uses its weight and sheer kinetic force to penetrate underground and then explode. Saturday’s strikes were the first time it has been used in combat. US submarines also participated in the attacks in Iran, launching about 30 Tomahawk land attack missiles, according to another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

It was not clear what those missiles were aimed at. Two Iranian nuclear sites besides Fordo were attacked, Isfahan and Natanz. (AP)

8:45 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Called Netanyahu After US Attacked Iran Nuclear Facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video that Donald Trump called him after the strikes on Iran. “It was a very warm conversation, very emotional,” Netanyahu said. Speaking in Hebrew, he called Trump a friend of Israel like no one before him. “In my name, and on behalf of all citizens of Israel and on behalf of the entire Jewish world, I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

8:42 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hamas Condemns 'Blatant US Aggression' Against Iran

Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned "blatant US aggression" against Iran after President Donald Trump said American warplanes bombed Tehran's main nuclear enrichment facilities.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the group said in a statement issued after Trump announced the United States had joined Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.

"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," the Hamas statement added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security". (AFP)

8:40 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

US Strikes Iran Live | 'No Danger' To Residents After US Attack, Says Iran

Iranian authorities said Sunday there was "no danger" to residents in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, following the US attack on a nearby mountain-buried nuclear enrichment site.

"There is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area" around the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, said the province crisis management department in a statement, according to the official IRNA news agency. (AFP)

8:23 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Warns Iran Against Any Retaliation After US Strikes

Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran to not respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success." "Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump posted on social media after making an address to the nation from the White House.

8:13 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Warns Iran 'There Are Many Targets Left'

US President Donald Trump warned that he will not hesitate to strike other targets in Iran if peace does not come quickly in the Middle East. "There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” he said. Trump said that while the nuclear facilities struck by the U.S. on Saturday were the most “lethal,” “there are many targets left.”

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added. Trump says he worked ‘as a team’ with Israel’s prime minister to strike Iran.

Trump also said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.” But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the U.S. could have pulled off the attack.

8:04 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes On Iran Are 'Dangerous Escalation': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern Saturday at strikes carried out by the United States on Iran nuclear sites, calling them a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge."

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres said in his post on X.

7:53 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu Congratulates Trump, Says US 'Unsurpassed' After Attack On Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on Sunday after the president said the US military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. "Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that the attacks demonstrated "America has been truly unsurpassed." Netanyahu added that Trump had created a "pivot of history" that will "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

7:39 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | In Addresss To Nation, Trump Threatens More Strikes If Iran Does Not Make Peace 'Quickly'

In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were 'completely and totally obliterated', referring to the US targeting three such sites. He threatened Iran with more strikes if it did not make peace 'quickly'.

"A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state-sponsored terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40 years, Iran has beeen saying 'death to America', 'death to Israel'."

7:34 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran's Nuclear Agency Confirms Attacks, Says Its Work Will Not Be Stopped

Iran’s nuclear agency on Sunday confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but is insisting its work will not be stopped. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued the statement after President Donald Trump announced the American attack on the facilities.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped,” it said in its statement. (AP)

7:20 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | OIC Foreign Ministers Begin Special Session In Istanbul On Iran's Request

At Iran's request, a special session was held as part of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.
Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is presiding over the closed-door session with the participation of all member states.

7:15 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Nonproliferation Group Condemns US Attacks

The Washington-based Arms Control Association, which focuses on nuclear nonproliferation, said the attack was an “irresponsible departure from Trump’s pursuit of diplomacy and increases the risk of a nuclear-armed Iran.”

“The U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear targets, including the deeply fortified, underground Fordo uranium enrichment complex, may temporarily set back Iran’s nuclear program, but in the long term, military action is likely to push Iran to determine nuclear weapons are necessary for deterrence and that Washington is not interested in diplomacy,” it warned. (AP)

7:09 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Army Raises Country Alert Level After US Strikes On Iran

Israel has raised its alert level, permitting only essential activities until further notice, the military announced on Sunday after US strikes on Iran. "It was decided to shift all areas of the country from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity," including "a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors", the Israeli military statement said. (AFP)

7:06 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Claimed Attack Threatens To Reignite US War With Houthi Rebels

The attack claimed by US President Donald Trump threatened to reignite America’s war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the last member of Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” able to launch regular attacks. The Houthis on Saturday warned they would resume attacking American ships in the Red Sea corridor if the U.S. joined the Israeli campaign.

7:00 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump and Netanyahu Spoke After US Strikes On Iran

US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said Saturday. The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," AFP quoted the official saying on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

6:54 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Tells Fox News That 6 Bunker Buster Bombs Were Used

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he had spoken with Donald Trump and that six bunker buster bombs were used on the Fordo facility. Hannity said that 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by US submarines 400 miles away struck the Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz and Isfahan.

6:53 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran’s State-run News Agency Confirms Attacks Targeting Nuclear Sites

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday that attacks also targeted the country’s Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. IRNA quoted Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s deputy governor in charge of security affairs, saying there had been attacks around the sites. He did not elaborate. Another official confirmed an attack targeting Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site.

8:48 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Used 'Bunker Buster' Bombs, Cruise Missiles; Submaries Also Participated In Attacks In Iran

The US military used “bunker-buster” bombs in its attack on Iran’s Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, which is built deep into a mountain, a US official said. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The 30,000-pound bunker-busting American bomb known as the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator uses its weight and sheer kinetic force to penetrate underground and then explode. Saturday’s strikes were the first time it has been used in combat. US submarines also participated in the attacks in Iran, launching about 30 Tomahawk land attack missiles, according to another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

It was not clear what those missiles were aimed at. Two Iranian nuclear sites besides Fordo were attacked, Isfahan and Natanz. (AP)

8:45 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Called Netanyahu After US Attacked Iran Nuclear Facilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video that Donald Trump called him after the strikes on Iran. “It was a very warm conversation, very emotional,” Netanyahu said. Speaking in Hebrew, he called Trump a friend of Israel like no one before him. “In my name, and on behalf of all citizens of Israel and on behalf of the entire Jewish world, I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

8:42 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Hamas Condemns 'Blatant US Aggression' Against Iran

Palestinian militant group Hamas condemned "blatant US aggression" against Iran after President Donald Trump said American warplanes bombed Tehran's main nuclear enrichment facilities.

"The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemns in the strongest terms the blatant US aggression against the territory and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the group said in a statement issued after Trump announced the United States had joined Israel's bombing campaign against Iran.

"This brutal aggression is a dangerous escalation," the Hamas statement added, calling the attack "a flagrant violation of international law, and a direct threat to international peace and security". (AFP)

8:40 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

US Strikes Iran Live | 'No Danger' To Residents After US Attack, Says Iran

Iranian authorities said Sunday there was "no danger" to residents in the city of Qom, south of Tehran, following the US attack on a nearby mountain-buried nuclear enrichment site.

"There is no danger to the people of Qom and the surrounding area" around the Fordo nuclear enrichment site, said the province crisis management department in a statement, according to the official IRNA news agency. (AFP)

8:23 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Warns Iran Against Any Retaliation After US Strikes

Donald Trump on Saturday warned Iran to not respond after US strikes targeted its main nuclear enrichment facilities in attacks he called a "spectacular military success." "Any retaliation by Iran against the United States of America will be met with force far greater than what was witnessed tonight," Trump posted on social media after making an address to the nation from the White House.

8:13 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Warns Iran 'There Are Many Targets Left'

US President Donald Trump warned that he will not hesitate to strike other targets in Iran if peace does not come quickly in the Middle East. "There will either be peace or there will be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” he said. Trump said that while the nuclear facilities struck by the U.S. on Saturday were the most “lethal,” “there are many targets left.”

“If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he added. Trump says he worked ‘as a team’ with Israel’s prime minister to strike Iran.

Trump also said he worked “as a team” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the collaboration was “perhaps” like “no team has worked before.” But Trump also noted that no military in the world except for that of the U.S. could have pulled off the attack.

8:04 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes On Iran Are 'Dangerous Escalation': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced concern Saturday at strikes carried out by the United States on Iran nuclear sites, calling them a "dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge."

"I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control – with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world. I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace," Guterres said in his post on X.

7:53 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Netanyahu Congratulates Trump, Says US 'Unsurpassed' After Attack On Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on Sunday after the president said the US military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran. "Congratulations President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," Netanyahu said in a video message, adding that the attacks demonstrated "America has been truly unsurpassed." Netanyahu added that Trump had created a "pivot of history" that will "help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

7:39 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | In Addresss To Nation, Trump Threatens More Strikes If Iran Does Not Make Peace 'Quickly'

In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were 'completely and totally obliterated', referring to the US targeting three such sites. He threatened Iran with more strikes if it did not make peace 'quickly'.

"A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state-sponsored terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40 years, Iran has beeen saying 'death to America', 'death to Israel'."

7:34 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran's Nuclear Agency Confirms Attacks, Says Its Work Will Not Be Stopped

Iran’s nuclear agency on Sunday confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but is insisting its work will not be stopped. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued the statement after President Donald Trump announced the American attack on the facilities.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped,” it said in its statement. (AP)

7:20 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | OIC Foreign Ministers Begin Special Session In Istanbul On Iran's Request

At Iran's request, a special session was held as part of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.
Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is presiding over the closed-door session with the participation of all member states.

7:15 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Nonproliferation Group Condemns US Attacks

The Washington-based Arms Control Association, which focuses on nuclear nonproliferation, said the attack was an “irresponsible departure from Trump’s pursuit of diplomacy and increases the risk of a nuclear-armed Iran.”

“The U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear targets, including the deeply fortified, underground Fordo uranium enrichment complex, may temporarily set back Iran’s nuclear program, but in the long term, military action is likely to push Iran to determine nuclear weapons are necessary for deterrence and that Washington is not interested in diplomacy,” it warned. (AP)

7:09 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Israel Army Raises Country Alert Level After US Strikes On Iran

Israel has raised its alert level, permitting only essential activities until further notice, the military announced on Sunday after US strikes on Iran. "It was decided to shift all areas of the country from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity," including "a prohibition on educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors", the Israeli military statement said. (AFP)

7:06 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Claimed Attack Threatens To Reignite US War With Houthi Rebels

The attack claimed by US President Donald Trump threatened to reignite America’s war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the last member of Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance” able to launch regular attacks. The Houthis on Saturday warned they would resume attacking American ships in the Red Sea corridor if the U.S. joined the Israeli campaign.

7:00 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump and Netanyahu Spoke After US Strikes On Iran

US President Donald Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US military launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, a senior White House official said Saturday. The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," AFP quoted the official saying on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.

6:54 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Trump Tells Fox News That 6 Bunker Buster Bombs Were Used

Fox News host Sean Hannity said he had spoken with Donald Trump and that six bunker buster bombs were used on the Fordo facility. Hannity said that 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by US submarines 400 miles away struck the Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz and Isfahan.

6:53 AM, 22 Jun 2025 (IST)

Israel-Iran War LIVE | Iran’s State-run News Agency Confirms Attacks Targeting Nuclear Sites

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported early Sunday that attacks also targeted the country’s Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. IRNA quoted Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s deputy governor in charge of security affairs, saying there had been attacks around the sites. He did not elaborate. Another official confirmed an attack targeting Iran’s underground Fordo nuclear site.

