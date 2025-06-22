Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes Iran's Nuclear Facilities With 'Bunker Buster' Bombs, Cruise Missiles; Trump Warns 'Future Attacks Will Be Far Greater'

Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Used 'Bunker Buster' Bombs, Cruise Missiles; Submaries Also Participated In Attacks In Iran

The US military used “bunker-buster” bombs in its attack on Iran’s Fordo nuclear fuel enrichment plant, which is built deep into a mountain, a US official said. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

The 30,000-pound bunker-busting American bomb known as the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator uses its weight and sheer kinetic force to penetrate underground and then explode. Saturday’s strikes were the first time it has been used in combat. US submarines also participated in the attacks in Iran, launching about 30 Tomahawk land attack missiles, according to another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.

It was not clear what those missiles were aimed at. Two Iranian nuclear sites besides Fordo were attacked, Isfahan and Natanz. (AP)