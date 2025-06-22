Israel-Iran War LIVE | US Strikes Iran's Nuclear Facilities With 'Bunker Buster' Bombs, Cruise Missiles; Trump Warns 'Future Attacks Will Be Far Greater'

The US has officially entered Israel's war against Iran as President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the US military struck three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow. With this, the US has directly joined the Israel-Iran conflict amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.
“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in his post on social media. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home.”
Trump added in a later post that he would address the nation at 10 pm Eastern time, writing “This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!”
Trump said B-2 stealth bombers were used but did not specify what types of bombs were dropped though later Fox News host Sean Hannity said he had spoken with Trump and that six bunker buster bombs were used on the Fordo facility. Hannity said that 30 Tomahawk missiles fired by US submarines 400 miles away struck the Iranian nuclear sites of Natanz and Isfahan.
Trump Says Iran's Nuclear Facilities 'Obliterated', Warns 'Future Attacks Will Be Far Greater'
In his address to the nation, US President Donald Trump said Iran's nuclear facilities were 'completely and totally obliterated'. "A short time ago, the US military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime - Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state-sponsored terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier. For 40 years, Iran has beeen saying 'death to America', 'death to Israel'," he said.
Iran’s State-run News Agency Acknowledges Attacks On Nuclear Facilities
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency early Sunday acknowledged an attack on the country’s Fordo nuclear site. Quoting a statement from Iran’s Qom province, IRNA said: “A few hours ago, when Qom air defences were activated and hostile targets were identified, part of the Fordo nuclear site was attacked by enemies.” Quoting a provincial official, it also confirmed attacks on Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. Iran's nuclear agency also confirmed attacks on the three nuclear sites. The agency said its work will not be stopped, news agency AP reported.
Trump Speaks To Netanyahu After US Strikes
Trump spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the US strikes on Iranian, AFP reported, quoting a senior White House official. The United States also "gave Israel a heads-up before the strikes," AFP quoted the official saying on condition of anonymity, as Washington joined Israel's air campaign against Iran.
The decision to directly involve the US in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that aimed to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities. But US and Israeli officials have said that American stealth bombers and the 30,000-pound (13,500-kilogram) bunker buster bomb they alone can carry offered the best chance of destroying heavily fortified sites connected to the Iranian nuclear program buried deep underground.
Perilous Decision
The strikes are a perilous decision, as Iran has pledged to retaliate if the US joined the Israeli assault, and for Trump personally. He won the White House on the promise of keeping America out of costly foreign conflicts and scoffed at the value of American interventionism. Trump told reporters Friday that he was not interested in sending ground forces into Iran, saying it’s “the last thing you want to do.” He had previously indicated that he would make a final choice over the course of two weeks.