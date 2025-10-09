ETV Bharat / international

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live: Hamas To Free 20 Hostages For 2,000 Prisoners; First Phase Of Ceasefire To Be Signed In Egypt Today

Israel Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates
Palestinian paramedic Saeed Awad looks at his phone displaying an image of U.S. President Donald Trump, following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan to pause fighting, as he stands at Al-Aqsa Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. (AP)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2025 at 6:40 AM IST

Updated : October 9, 2025 at 7:09 AM IST

In a major breakthrough in the two-year-old war, US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners. “This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media. Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, while the Israeli military will begin a withdrawal from the majority of Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, “With God’s help, we will bring them all home.” Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

7:08 AM, 9 Oct 2025 (IST)

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates: Hamas Calls On Trump To Compel Israel To Respect Gaza Deal In Full

Hamas announced on Thursday it had reached a deal that provided for an end to the war in Gaza during indirect negotiations with Israel this week in Egypt. The Palestinian militant group said "it has reached an agreement providing for an end to the war in Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation, the entry of humanitarian aid and exchange of prisoners".

It also called on US President Donald Trump to compel Israel to fully implement the agreement and "not allow it to evade or procrastinate in implementing what has been agreed". (AFP)

7:03 AM, 9 Oct 2025 (IST)

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates: First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire To Be Signed In Egypt Today

The first phase of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza is to be signed today (Thursday, October 9) in Egypt at roughly 0900 GMT (2:30 pm IST), AFP reported, quoting a source with knowledge of the agreement.

"The deal will be formally signed around midday (local time) on Thursday in Egypt," a source with knowledge of the agreement said on condition of anonymity, after US President Donald Trump announced the parties had agreed to the first phase of his peace plan following talks in Egypt on ending the war in Gaza.

6:55 AM, 9 Oct 2025 (IST)

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates: Netanyahu Thanks Trump, To Convene Israeli Govt To Approve First Phase Of Gaza Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene his cabinet on Thursday to approve a plan for the release of hostages held in Gaza, according to official sources. "Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home," Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office on Wednesday night. A spokeswoman confirmed to AFP that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday, without specifying the time.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Netanyahu thanked Donald Trump and called the release of hostages "a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel".

6:45 AM, 9 Oct 2025 (IST)

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates: UN Welcomes Agreement As ‘Desperately Needed Breakthrough'

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the agreement between Israel and Hamas late Wednesday to begin the initial phase of a U.S.-brokered peace deal while urging all parties to "abide fully by the terms of the agreement.”

Guterres said that the U.N. will support the full implementation of the agreement and has been ready to scale up delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza that has been sitting on the borders of Jordan and Egypt.

“I urge all stakeholders to seize this momentous opportunity to establish a credible political path forward towards ending the occupation, recognizing the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and achieving a two-state solution that enables Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace and security,” he said.

6:36 AM, 9 Oct 2025 (IST)

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates | Hamas To Free 20 Live Hostages For 2,000 Palestinian Prisoners

Hamas will exchange 20 living hostages for 2,000 Palestinian prisoners as part of the first phase of a deal to end the war in Gaza, a source within the militant group told AFP Thursday.

The exchange will take place within 72 hours of the implementation of the agreement, which is expected to be signed on Thursday, the source familiar with the negotiations source said. The hostages will be released in exchange for 250 Palestinians sentenced to life imprisonment and 1,700 others arrested by Israel since the war began on 7 October 2023, the source added. (AFP)

6:35 AM, 9 Oct 2025 (IST)

Israel-Gaza Peace Plan Live Updates: Trump says Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Peace Plan

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of his Gaza peace plan, hailing it as a "historic and unprecedented" step to ending the two-year-old war.

Palestinian militant group Hamas would release all hostages while Israel would pull its troops back to an agreed on line, Trump said after talks in Egypt on his 20-point peace plan resulted in a deal.

"I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan," Trump said on his Truth Social network. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace."

Trump also thanked mediators Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, adding: "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" Read More...

Last Updated : October 9, 2025 at 7:09 AM IST

