Iran's state media said on Tuesday that a fifth wave of missiles was headed towards Israel around the time a staggered ceasefire announced by the United States was due to begin. "The fifth wave of this morning's missile attack from Iran is on its way to the occupied territories," Irib posted on Telegram just before 9.30 am. (AFP)
Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE | 'Do Not Violate,' Trump Says Ceasefire In Effect
Published : June 24, 2025 at 10:39 AM IST|
Updated : June 24, 2025 at 11:52 AM IST
Iranian state television reported Tuesday that a ceasefire had begun in its war with Israel, even as Israel warned the public of a new missile barrage launched from Iran. It wasn’t immediately possible to reconcile the messages from Iran and Israel on the 12th day of their war.
Associated Press reported that Iranian state television had announced the ceasefire in a graphic on screen, not immediately acknowledging the new missile barrage coming after the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump in his earlier ceasefire announcement.
A series of Iranian barrages before the ceasefire deadline killed four people and injured at least eight others, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services said. At least one person is believed trapped in the rubble, and a residential building in Israel’s south sustained heavy damage, according to emergency services.
Trump's announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire" came soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites. Israel has not acknowledged the Trump ceasefire announcement. Trump's announcement on Truth Social said the ceasefire beginning about midnight Washington time would bring an “Official END” to the war.
Israel doesn't confirm a ceasefire but appears to pause strikes. Israel did not immediately acknowledge any ceasefire, but there were no reports of Israeli strikes in Iran after 4 a.m. in Tehran. Heavy Israeli strikes continued in Iranian cities until shortly before that time. Israel, in other conflicts, has stepped up its strikes just before ceasefires took effect.
US President Donald Trump has said “the ceasefire is now in effect” in a post on Truth Social.
"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" he wrote.
Neither Iran nor Israel has officially confirmed the agreement announced earlier by Trump on ending the conflict that has killed hundreds in Iran and two dozen in Israel.
Israel rescuers say the death toll from the Iran strike in the south rises to 4. In Beersheba, first responders cordoned off blocks as they tried to assess how many people had been killed and injured. The streets around the impact site were littered with glass and debris, and windows were blown out of buildings as anxious neighbours stood outside their damaged houses. The Israeli military said people could leave bomb shelters but cautioned the public to stay close to the shelter for the coming hours. (AP,AFP)
