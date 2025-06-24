Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE | 'Do Not Violate,' Trump Says Ceasefire In Effect

Iran-Israel Conflict LIVE | Trump Says Ceasefire In Effect

US President Donald Trump has said “the ceasefire is now in effect” in a post on Truth Social.

"THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" he wrote.

Neither Iran nor Israel has officially confirmed the agreement announced earlier by Trump on ending the conflict that has killed hundreds in Iran and two dozen in Israel.