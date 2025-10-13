Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross; Israel, Egypt To Award Trump

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Israel Says Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross

Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross. Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

The packed crowd in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv erupted in cheers as the names of the hostages to be released were read on local television. They clapped and chanted “Bring them home now!” Some held Israeli flags with a yellow hostage ribbon on it. Others held posters with the faces of the hostages. Some clutched their chests and choked back tears. (AP)