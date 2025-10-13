ETV Bharat / international

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross; Israel, Egypt To Award Trump

Gaza ceasefire live updates Israeli Hostages release Palestinian prisoners Hamas peace summit Netanyahu Trump
People wave Israeli flags as they gather prior to the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, in front of a military base near Reim Area, southern Israel, on Monday, Oct, 13, 2025. (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 10:19 AM IST

Updated : October 13, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

In the key exchange of the breakthrough ceasefire after two years of war, Israelis on Monday prepared to welcome home the last living hostages from Gaza, as Palestinians awaited the release of hundreds of prisoners held by Israel. US President Donald Trump was arriving in the region along with other leaders to discuss the US-proposed deal and postwar plans. A surge of humanitarian aid was expected into famine-stricken Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people have been left homeless.While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners marked a key step toward ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group.

LIVE FEED

11:16 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: After Israel, Egypt Also Announces To Award Trump Its Highest Civilian Honour

Egypt will award US President Donald Trump the country’s highest civilian honour, the office of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said. Trump will be given The Order of the Nile for his efforts to stop the war in Gaza, according to a statement from the Egyptian leader’s office.

The award will recognise Trump’s “distinguished contributions to supporting peace efforts, defusing conflicts, and most recently, his pivotal role in ending the war in Gaza,” it added. Earlier, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said he would award Trump Israel’s highest civilian honour, the “Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor,” for his efforts to bring the hostages home.

10:50 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Israel Says Hamas Hands Over First 7 Hostages To Red Cross

Hamas released seven hostages into the custody of the Red Cross on Monday, the first to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Hamas has said 20 living hostages will be exchanged for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Families and friends of hostages broke out into wild cheers as Israeli television channels announced that the hostages were in the hands of the Red Cross. Tens of thousands of Israelis are watching the transfers at public screenings across the country, with a major event being held in Tel Aviv.

The packed crowd in Hostages Square in Tel Aviv erupted in cheers as the names of the hostages to be released were read on local television. They clapped and chanted “Bring them home now!” Some held Israeli flags with a yellow hostage ribbon on it. Others held posters with the faces of the hostages. Some clutched their chests and choked back tears. (AP)

10:44 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live: Red Cross Says Has Started Multi-Phase Operation' To Oversee Hostage And Prisoner Releases

The International Committee of the Red Cross says it has begun “a multi-phase operation” to oversee the release of hostages and prisoners as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire. The Red Cross said it will receive hostages held in the Gaza Strip to transfer them to Israeli authorities, while also overseeing the release of prisoners to the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The Red Cross “will also facilitate the transfer of remains of the deceased so that families can bury their loved ones with dignity,” it added. (AP)

10:24 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Red Cross To Collect Hostages

The International Committee of the Red Cross was moving on Monday toward a site to collect several hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said. The Israeli military said others would be released later. It comes as Hamas released a list of 20 living hostages it said would be released and of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said Israel would release.

10:21 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Hamas Publishes List Of Over 1,900 Palestinian Prisoners Israel Is Supposed To Release In Truce

Hamas on Monday published a list of over 1,900 Palestinian prisoners it said will be released in Israel-Hamas war ceasefire, the Associated Press reported. The release comes after the militant group offered a list of the 20 living hostages it would release as part of the deal. The International Committee of the Red Cross is expected to oversee the releases.

10:15 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Minister KV Singh To Represent PM Modi At 'Peace Summit'

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in Egypt late Sunday, where he is set to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a 'peace summit' in Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday.

PM Modi was invited to the summit that is expected to be attended by US President Donald Trump and nearly 20 other world leaders. New Delhi has deputed Singh to attend it as a special representative of the prime minister. Read More...

10:12 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: At What Time Will Hamas Release The Hostages Today?

The Gaza peace deal hinges on both sides adhering to an agreement to exchange hostages seized from Israel in Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The initial stage of the ceasefire deal includes the release of 47 Israeli hostages -- living and dead -- in exchange for 250 Palestinian prisoners and 1,700 Gazans held by Israel since the war broke out.

Hamas is also expected to hand over the remains of a soldier killed in 2014 during a previous Gaza war. Israel expects all 20 living hostages to be released to the Red Cross "early Monday morning", according to a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, ahead of a midday (0900 GMT or 2.30 pm India time) deadline under the terms of the ceasefire agreement proposed by Trump.

Netanyahu's spokesperson said the Palestinian prisoners would be "released once Israel has confirmation that all of our hostages set to be released tomorrow are across the border into Israel". Israel does not expect all of the dead hostages to be returned on Monday.

10:09 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Israel Will Award Trump Highest Civilian Honour

Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s office said he will award U.S. President Donald Trump Israel’s highest civilian honor, the “Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor,” for his efforts to bring the hostages home.

The award also recognizes Trump’s “unique contribution to Israel’s security and the well-being of its citizens, and his commitment to leading the entire region toward an era of peace and cooperation.” Herzog will inform Trump on Monday and present the medal in the coming months “at a time and place to be determined.”

10:06 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

Gaza Ceasefire Live Updates: Hamas Publishes List Of 20 Living Hostages

Hamas’s armed wing on Monday published a list of 20 surviving hostages held in Gaza who are expected to be freed as part of a deal reached with Israel.

The hostages named by the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel are among 48 captives -- both living and deceased -- held by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

The list of names comes as hostages and Palestinian prisoners were expected to be released Monday as part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trip to Israel and Egypt to mark the ceasefire. The International Committee of the Red Cross is expected to oversee the releases, which will include nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

10:02 AM, 13 Oct 2025 (IST)

'Gaza War Is Over', Says Trump As He Heads To Israel and Egypt

Trump was first visiting Israel, where a White House schedule said he will meet with families of the hostages and speak at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Vice President JD Vance said Trump was likely to meet with newly freed hostages.

“The war is over,” Trump asserted to reporters as he departed, adding he thought the ceasefire would hold. Trump will continue to Egypt, where President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office said he will co-chair a “peace summit” Monday with regional and international leaders.

Mahmoud Abbas, leader of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, will attend, a judge and adviser to Abbas, Mahmoud al-Habbash, told The Associated Press. Netanyahu has rejected any role in postwar Gaza for Abbas, though the U.S. plan leaves the possibility open if his Palestinian Authority undergoes reforms. Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007.

Other key questions in the ceasefire deal have yet to be resolved, including the future governance of Gaza and who will pay for a billion-dollar reconstruction process. Israel wants to ensure that the weakened Hamas disarms, and Netanyahu has warned Israel could do it “the hard way.” Hamas refuses to disarm and wants to ensure Israel pulls its troops completely out of Gaza.

The Israeli military has withdrawn from much of Gaza City, the southern city of Khan Younis and other areas. Troops remain in most of the southern city of Rafah, towns of Gaza’s far north and the wide strip along Gaza’s border with Israel.

Under the U.S. plan, an international body will govern Gaza, overseeing Palestinian technocrats running day-to-day affairs. Hamas has said Gaza’s government should be worked out among Palestinians.

The plan calls for an Arab-led international security force in Gaza, along with Palestinian police trained by Egypt and Jordan. It said Israeli forces would leave areas as those forces deploy. About 200 U.S. troops are now in Israel to monitor the ceasefire.

The plan also mentions the possibility of a future Palestinian state, another nonstarter for Netanyahu. (AP)

Last Updated : October 13, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELI HOSTAGESPALESTINIAN PRISONERSHAMASGAZA PEACE SUMMITISRAEL PALESTINE WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Japanese Disciple And Kerala Guru Keep Spirit Of Kalaripayattu Alive

Western Ghats Species Thrive In Chhattisgarh's Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve; Forest Dept Releases Pictures

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.