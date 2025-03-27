Lithium, Trade, And Strategic Ties: Why Chilean President’s Visit To India Matters

New Delhi: When Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font arrives in New Delhi on April 1 for a five-day state visit, he will not only be strengthening bilateral diplomatic ties but also signalling a broader shift in India's engagement with Latin America.

Announcing the visit Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry stated in a press release that President Boric will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of Parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect.

This will be Boric's first visit to India in his capacity as President. He will also visit Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before returning to Chile on April 5. During the visit, President Boric will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 1 covering the entire gamut of India-Chile relations.

"India's relations with Chile have traditionally been warm and friendly," the Ministry stated. "Chile is an important partner for India in the Latin American region. Chile was the only country in the LAC (Latin America and Caribbean) region to send a special envoy to India's Independence Day celebrations in 1947. The two countries have commonality of views on several international issues including UNSC reforms, climate change, renewable energy and terrorism. Chile is also an important trading partner for India in the LAC region."

According to the statement, in Mumbai and Bengaluru, President Boric will meet the political leadership, business and industry representatives, startups, innovators and tech leaders.

"The forthcoming state visit of President Boric will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest," the Ministry further stated.

This will be the first state visit to India by a Chilean president in 16 years. Then President Michelle Bachelet Jeria visited India in 2009 coinciding with the celebrations of 60 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Chile. The two nations, though geographically distant, have developed close economic, political, and cultural ties, reinforced by shared democratic values and aspirations for sustainable development.

India and Chile established diplomatic relations in 1949. Over the decades, their partnership has expanded across multiple sectors, including trade, defence, science and technology, renewable energy, and cultural exchanges. Chile was one of the first Latin American countries to support India's candidature for permanent membership in the UN Security Council (UNSC), highlighting their strategic alignment on global issues.

Trade and economic cooperation form the bedrock of India-Chile relations. Chile was the first country in South America to sign a trade agreement with India in 1956. A framework agreement was signed in 2005 to promote further economic cooperation between India and Chile. The agreement proposed a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between the respective countries, which after several rounds of negotiations was finalised during the talks held in New Delhi in November 2005. The PTA came into force in 2007.

In 2016, both countries signed an agreement to expand the PTA, marking a 10-fold jump in the number of products to be traded on concessional duty rates. Chile is the fifth largest trading partner of India in the LAC region. According to figures provided by the External Affairs Ministry citing Chile Customs Agency, bilateral trade between India and Chile stood $3.8 billion in 2024.

Indian investment in Chile is estimated to be about $620 million. Indian companies have entered the Chilean market by acquiring Chilean companies or setting up joint ventures. Chilean investment in India amounts to $118 million. However, citing unconfirmed sources, the External Affairs Ministry stated that Chilean financial institutions have invested more than $3.2 billion in the Indian financial sector.

Chile is the world's largest producer of copper, a crucial raw material for India's electrical and industrial sectors. With India's growing focus on electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy, Chile's vast lithium reserves offer a potential partnership for India's clean energy transition.

India and Chile are members of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), working together to promote solar energy solutions. Both nations are collaborating on sustainable mining and reducing carbon footprints in industrial sectors.

Chile is also home to a small Indian diaspora numbering round 4,000 comprising both NRIs and persons of Indian origin (PIOs). In terms of India’s soft power influence, Indian culture, including yoga, Bollywood, and cuisine, is gaining popularity in Chile. Scholarships and academic exchanges between Indian and Chilean universities are being promoted to foster people-to-people ties.

Speaking about the significance of the visit, Ash Narain Roy, Director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences (ISS), said that Boric is an interesting figure in Chilean politics. At 39, Boric is one of the youngest leaders of a country.

"Boric led the students' agitation in 2011 that rocked Chile," Roy told ETV Bharat. "He is a social democrat leftist and believes in holding of free and fair elections for to be in power. He is critical of pink left countries in the region like Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba."

He said that Latin America is the only region in the world that still has some countries that are moderately left. "Boric’s visit is important because he believes that India is a major power," Roy said. "The visit has been planned after careful calculation that interacting with India is important for Chile to expand its interests."

Roy explained that China has made major inroads in Latin America through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) investments. "However, countries in that region see India as a benevolent power," he said. "They now see the importance of diversifying their relations. Almost all countries in Latin America have a diplomatic presence in India. India too has been increasing the number of its diplomatic missions in that region."

Boric’s visit also assumes significance in view of India's rise as the voice of the Global South. In fact, during the course of his visit, he will address a New Delhi-based think tank on the topic 'Chile and India: Side by side on the Global South'.

Speaking specifically about Chile, Roy said that the lithium and copper reserves in that country is an area of interest for India. He added that the IT sector too is important in terms of bilateral relations.

As global powers realign in response to climate concerns, trade diversification, and supply chain security, the upcoming visit of Boric to holds immense geopolitical and economic significance. India and Chile – both regional leaders in their respective hemispheres – have steadily expanded trade, energy, and diplomatic ties, yet the full potential of their relationship remains untapped. With discussions expected across a range of areas, Boric’s visit could mark the beginning of a new era of South-South collaboration.