Nobel Prizes To Be Announced From Today: Appetite-Regulating Hormones In Focus Ahead Of Award In Medicine

Stockholm: The Nobel Prize will be announced from today (October 6) onwards and conclude on October 13 with research into hormones that regulate appetite seen leading the race for the Nobel Prize in Medicine, the first in this year's season, to be awarded at 3 pm (IST) today.

The prize includes a diploma, a gold medal, and a check for 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million or Rs 13.31 crore).

Schedule for Nobel Prize 2025

Physiology or Medicine- October 6, Monday, 11:30 CEST (3:00 pm IST). This will be announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen.

Physics- October 7, Tuesday, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST). This will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

Literature- October 9, Thursday, at 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST). This will be announced by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.

Peace- October 10, Friday, at 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST). This will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel- October 13, Monday at 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST). This will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.

Research into GLP-1 could get Nobel today

At a time when more than one billion people suffer from obesity, research into the hormone called "glucagon-like peptide 1" (GLP-1) could be given the nod for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine this year, experts said.

A new generation of drugs using GLP-1 agonists -- including blockbuster brands Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro -- has provided a valuable tool to fight obesity and diabetes globally.

"Many are guessing that it (the Nobel Prize in Medicine) will go to the people behind GLP-1," Lars Brostrom, science editor at public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, told AFP. That could help researchers from major US institutions once again dominate the Nobel Prizes in sciences, which are to be announced this week in Stockholm.

But, even if that happens, US politics is to cast a shadow over them, given budget cuts to science programmes ordered by US President Donald Trump's government. Since January, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has terminated 2,100 research grants totalling around $9.5 billion and $2.6 billion in contracts, according to an independent database called Grant Watch.

Such cuts could fuel debate over the growing risk that the United States could lose its edge in scientific research. "In the post-war period, the US has taken over Germany's role as the world's leading scientific nation," Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and economics, told AFP.

"When they now start cutting research funding, it threatens the country's position."

Many contenders

When it comes to GLP-1, as with many other discoveries, it can be hard to narrow down who exactly deserves to be honoured when many scientists around the world have made significant contributions.

Brostrom said some names often speculated upon are Danish physician Jens Juul Holst, and Joel Habener, a professor of medicine at Harvard, as well as Canadian endocrinologist Daniel Drucker and Yugoslav-born American chemist Svetlana Mojsov.