Nobel Prizes To Be Announced From Today: Appetite-Regulating Hormones In Focus Ahead Of Award In Medicine
Research into the hormone called "glucagon-like peptide 1" (GLP-1) could be given the nod for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine today.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 9:22 AM IST
Stockholm: The Nobel Prize will be announced from today (October 6) onwards and conclude on October 13 with research into hormones that regulate appetite seen leading the race for the Nobel Prize in Medicine, the first in this year's season, to be awarded at 3 pm (IST) today.
The prize includes a diploma, a gold medal, and a check for 11 million Swedish kronor ($1.2 million or Rs 13.31 crore).
Schedule for Nobel Prize 2025
- Physiology or Medicine- October 6, Monday, 11:30 CEST (3:00 pm IST). This will be announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen.
- Physics- October 7, Tuesday, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST). This will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.
- Literature- October 9, Thursday, at 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST). This will be announced by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm.
- Peace- October 10, Friday, at 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST). This will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.
- The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel- October 13, Monday at 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST). This will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm.
Research into GLP-1 could get Nobel today
At a time when more than one billion people suffer from obesity, research into the hormone called "glucagon-like peptide 1" (GLP-1) could be given the nod for the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine this year, experts said.
A new generation of drugs using GLP-1 agonists -- including blockbuster brands Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro -- has provided a valuable tool to fight obesity and diabetes globally.
"Many are guessing that it (the Nobel Prize in Medicine) will go to the people behind GLP-1," Lars Brostrom, science editor at public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, told AFP. That could help researchers from major US institutions once again dominate the Nobel Prizes in sciences, which are to be announced this week in Stockholm.
But, even if that happens, US politics is to cast a shadow over them, given budget cuts to science programmes ordered by US President Donald Trump's government. Since January, the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has terminated 2,100 research grants totalling around $9.5 billion and $2.6 billion in contracts, according to an independent database called Grant Watch.
Such cuts could fuel debate over the growing risk that the United States could lose its edge in scientific research. "In the post-war period, the US has taken over Germany's role as the world's leading scientific nation," Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards Nobel Prizes in physics, chemistry, and economics, told AFP.
"When they now start cutting research funding, it threatens the country's position."
Many contenders
When it comes to GLP-1, as with many other discoveries, it can be hard to narrow down who exactly deserves to be honoured when many scientists around the world have made significant contributions.
Brostrom said some names often speculated upon are Danish physician Jens Juul Holst, and Joel Habener, a professor of medicine at Harvard, as well as Canadian endocrinologist Daniel Drucker and Yugoslav-born American chemist Svetlana Mojsov.
Despite treatments such as Ozempic being recently introduced, and the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute more often honouring discoveries that are decades old, "it could also be perfect timing" for GLP-1 recognition "because the discovery itself was made back in the 80s", Brostrom said.
In the same field, research on ghrelin, a hormone that stimulates appetite, could earn a Nobel Prize for two Japanese researchers, Kenji Kangawa and Masayasu Kojima, according to David Pendlebury, who heads research analysis at the firm Clarivate -- which predicts potential Nobel winners based on the number of citations of their work.
Pendlebury said that would also form "a nice bookend to a 1994 discovery" by geneticist Jeffrey Friedman, who discovered another appetite-regulating hormone, leptin, and who has previously been spotlighted by Clarivate. "We have a combination of very nice discoveries, a hormone for appetite, a hormone that suppresses appetite, and this may also play into a lot of speculation of a prize for the GLP-1," he told AFP.
Clarivate also said the work of German medical professor Andrea Ablasser, American virologist Glen N. Barber, and Chinese-American biochemist Zhijian "James" Chen could be honoured "for elucidating the cGAS-STING pathway, a fundamental mechanism of innate immunity".
It noted that Canadian biologist John E. Dick could also be a contender "for identifying leukaemia stem cells and establishing their relevance in therapy failure".
'Invisibility cloak'
For the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday, experts at Sweden's public radio cited research into metamaterials, which has been buzzed about for several years. British physicist John B. Pendry has in particular been frequently mentioned for his "invisibility cloak" -- a theoretical method to redirect electromagnetic fields around an object.
About Nobel Prize and the man behind it
According to The Nobel Prize website, when the Swedish inventor, entrepreneur and businessman Alfred Nobel died, his will stated that his fortune was to be used to reward “those who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”
Here are some quick facts about it:
- Instituted by Alfred Nobel
- First awarded in 1901
- 6 prize categories
- Announced in October every year
- Presented at award ceremonies on 10 December
Nobel’s prize would reward outstanding efforts in the fields that he was most involved in during his lifetime: physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature and peace. After his death, a long process began to realise his vision and the first Nobel Prizes were awarded in 1901. In 1969, a new prize was established – the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. Its addition was an exception, to celebrate the tercentenary of Sweden’s central bank.
The Nobel nomination process
None of the nominations are announced by the prizes’ respective committees, and the Nobel statutes prohibit the judges from discussing their deliberations for 50 years. But those doing the nominating may choose to make their recommendations public. A person cannot nominate themselves, though they can be nominated multiple times by others — including members of each prize’s panel.
Each prize’s committee operates slightly differently, but they all strive to honor Nobel’s wish that the winners have conferred benefit to humankind. The peace prize committee is the only one that regularly rewards achievements made in the previous year — and the prize is the only one awarded in Oslo, Norway. For the science prizes, awarded in Stockholm, winners often have to wait decades to have their work recognized by the Nobel judges, who want to make sure that any breakthrough stands the test of time. (Agency inputs)
Read More
It’ll Be Big Insult To US, Want The Country To Get It: Prez Trump Says He Will Not Get Nobel