'Like Hell': Indoor Heat Overwhelms Saudi Arabia's Cooks, Bakers

A fully veiled street vendor uses a broken umbrella to protect herself from the sun in Riyadh on August 14, 2025, during the soaring summer heat. ( AFP )

Riyadh: Baker Eid Ahmed just can't get away from Saudi Arabia's notorious heat: he makes bread next to a sweltering oven for 13 hours a day, only to step outside into summer temperatures that can soar past 45C. Armed with an ice-cold water bottle and a wet cloth, the 35-year-old Egyptian was doing his best to stay cool while wearing his mandatory mask and hair cap.

"It's hot outside, but inside, it's like fire," he said, shoving a board loaded with flatbreads into a large wood-fired oven.

"Standing here in front of the fire is like hell," he added as customers waited in the shade outside the small Riyadh bakery.

In arid Saudi Arabia, summer temperatures regularly reach 50C, leaving streets empty for much of the day. To protect labourers, the kingdom bans work under direct sunlight and outside during the hours of most intense heat from mid-June until mid-September. But these rules do little for indoor workers, many of whom, like Ahmed, have no choice but to toil in manmade sources of heat even at midday -- the hottest time of the day, which also coincides with busy lunch breaks.

"Here by the fire, I suffer on both sides," he said, caught between the oven and the bakery's door, which does not shut properly and allows in hot air from outside. In June, Human Rights Watch called on Gulf countries to extend protections for workers toiling in the heat, considering current measures "insufficient".

Saudi officials did not respond to an AFP request for comment. Ahmed left Egypt five years ago after he was offered 3,000 riyals ($800) to work in Riyadh -- a sum the struggling baker could not refuse.

"I keep working and I endure for the sake of my family", who now have a better life thanks to his higher pay, he said. He works from 11:00 am to midnight, but fatigue sets in early.