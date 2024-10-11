ETV Bharat / international

Legends League Cricket: Ben Dunk's Heroics Propel India Capitals To Victory Over Manipal Tigers in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ben Dunk's explosive knock of 97 off 47 balls and a disciplined bowling effort powered India Capitals to a 13-run victory over Manipal Tigers at Bakshi Stadium on Thursday. The Legends League Cricket match saw India Capitals post 185/7 before restricting Manipal Tigers to 172/9 in 20 overs.



Manipal Tigers won the toss and opted to bowl first. India Capitals' openers Dwayne Smith and Dhruv Raval made a steady start, adding 36 runs before Raval was dismissed for 17 off 11 balls. Smith (29 off 32) and Iqbal Abdulla (8 off 9) couldn't build much momentum, but it was Ben Dunk who stole the show. Dunk blasted a remarkable 97 off just 47 deliveries, propelling India Capitals to a formidable total of 185/7 in their 20 overs.



For the Manipal Tigers, Asela Gunaratne was the standout bowler with impressive figures of 3/10. Obus Pienaar (1/26), Anureet Singh (1/39), and Thisara Perera (1/34) also chipped in with wickets.



In reply, the Manipal Tigers' chase stumbled early. Solomon Mire fell for a duck, and Phil Mustard's 20 from 19 balls wasn't enough to steady the ship. The Tigers were quickly reduced to 18/2. Despite Daniel Christian's 24 off 19 and Obus Pienaar's 28 from just 8 balls, the Tigers couldn’t find a rhythm. Anureet Singh’s explosive 50* off 18 deliveries added some excitement toward the end, but the team fell short, finishing on 172/9 in their allotted 20 overs.



India Capitals’ bowlers were clinical, with Dhawal Kulkarni (3/21) and Iqbal Abdulla (3/29) leading the attack. Avinash Bhailal Yadav (2/38) and Pankaj Singh (1/26) also contributed to the win.



Ben Dunk, reflecting on his performance, said: “I don't regret missing my century, but if we had lost by a couple of runs, it would have been disappointing. This game was really a do-or-die for us. It feels great to take the team to a comfortable position, and now we are just a couple of games away from lifting the trophy.”



Legendary cricketer Syed Kirmani praised the enthusiastic crowd in Srinagar and emphasized the importance of hosting cricket in Kashmir.



"Unfortunately, we were not able to play here against the West Indies, but this Legends League is the best introduction of cricket in Kashmir. The J&K Ranji team is doing well, and the crowd here is fantastic—they're really enjoying the game," Kirmani said.



He added, "T20 is the most popular format of cricket today, played at the international level worldwide. Zonal and Ranji matches should also be held here regularly."