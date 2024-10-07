ETV Bharat / international

Lebanon Says Israeli Strike Killed 10 Firefighters In Country's South

Beirut: Lebanon's Health Ministry says an Israeli strike in the country's south killed at least 10 firefighters on Monday. It says more people are buried under the rubble and that the death toll may rise. It says the firefighters were in a municipality building in the town of Baraachit that was hit as they prepared to embark on a rescue mission.