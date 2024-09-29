ETV Bharat / international

Lebanon's Health Ministry Says 24 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Part

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 1 hours ago

According to the Lebanese health ministry, the consecutive strikes by Israel on Sunday in Ain el-Delb, east of Sidon, were caught on camera by neighbours in the area, confirming several died and injured.

People gather at the site of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut's southern suburbs, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP)

Jerusalem: At least 24 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes that hit two adjacent buildings east of the southern city of Sidon, the Lebanese health ministry said.

The consecutive strikes on Sunday in Ain el-Delb, east of Sidon, were caught on camera by neighbours in the area. The health ministry said the strikes also injured at least 29 people.

In the video verified by The Associated Press, one strike caused a huge plume of smoke. The second one hit an adjacent building, causing it first to sway to the right, before collapsing. Israeli airstrikes have intensified in Lebanon's south and the Bekaa region on Sunday, with local media reporting relentless airstrikes in the daytime.

