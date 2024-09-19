ETV Bharat / international

Lebanon Bans Pagers And Walkie-Talkies On All Flights Departing From Beirut Airport

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 2 hours ago

Days after the pager explosion in Lebanon and Syria, Lebanon civil aviation authorities on Thursday banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all flights departing from Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport.

Israel's hi-tech precision attacks in shadow war against Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas gets bloodier with increasing hostilities. (Twitter image @IDF)

Beirut: Lebanon's civil aviation authorities have banned pagers and walkie-talkies on all airplanes departing from Beirut's Rafik Hariri International Airport.

The measure announced Thursday comes after such devices, mainly used by members of the militant Hezbollah group, exploded in different parts of Lebanon, killing dozens and wounding 3,000 people over the past two days.

The authorities called on all airline companies to inform passengers using the airport that carrying pagers and walkie-talkies onto jets is banned until further notice. It added that authorities will confiscate such devices found with passengers.

