Lebanese Village Mourns Children And Father Killed In Israeli Strike

Amani Bazzi, who was injured Sunday in the town of Bint Jbeil, shows a portrait of one her three kids who were killed after an Israeli drone strike hit her family car, as she lies in Tibnin hospital, southern Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 22, 2025. ( AP )

Bint Jbeil: A village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday buried five people, including three children and their father, killed in an Israeli strike over the weekend. Shadi Charara, a car dealer, was killed while driving home to the southern seaside city of Tyre on Sunday with his wife and four children after having lunch at his father-in-law's house in the town of Bint Jbeil, a few kilometers from the border with Israel.

Sam Bazzi, the children's maternal grandfather, told The Associated Press the family thought they were safe because they had no affiliation with Hezbollah. “We’re regular citizens and we don’t belong to any group,” Bazzi said. “And so we thought we had nothing to do with it and we were just living normally, coming and going.” The family was only a few hundred meters from Bazzi's house when a motorcycle passed by, and at the same moment, the Israeli drone struck.

It killed Charara, his twin 18-month-old son and daughter Hadi and Silan, 8-year-old daughter Celine, and the motorcyclist, a local man named Mohammed Majed Mroue. Family members said Mroue was Charara's cousin but had been passing by chance at the time of the strike, not traveling with the family.

Mourners carry the coffins of four family members killed Sunday in an Israeli drone strike that hit their car, during a funeral procession in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (AP)

The children’s mother, Amani Bazzi, and her oldest daughter, Asil, survived but were seriously wounded. Bazzi, her face bruised and swollen, was carried on a stretcher through the crowd at the funeral of her husband and children.

After Sunday’s strike, the Israeli military said it was targeting a Hezbollah militant, whom it did not name, and that he “operated from within a civilian population.” It acknowledged that civilians were killed and said that it was reviewing the incident.

At the funeral in Bint Jbeil, the coffins were draped in Lebanese flags, and only Lebanese flags were waving in the crowd. At other funerals in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah banners are often on display.