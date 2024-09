Tel Aviv: Lebanon's health minister said 51 people were killed and 223 wounded Wednesday in Israeli strikes. The count comes on top of 564 who were killed and more than 1,800 wounded in the previous two days, including around 150 women and children.

Health Minister Firas Abiad did not give a breakdown of how many women and children were wounded Wednesday. This week has been the deadliest in Lebanon since the bruising monthlong war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006.