Leaking Pipes As Climate Warms: Bulgaria Faces Water Crisis

Elena: Bulgarian villager Rumyana Tsoneva keeps opening the tap in her yard in Gorna Studena near the Danube -- and keeps finding it dry.

When water finally comes, it lasts only a few hours, and the retired agricultural expert has to choose between filling cans, running the washing machine or taking a shower.

"The problems date back 15 years, but every year the situation gets worse," the energetic 69-year-old told AFP. "This year, we switched to rationing as early as June," she added.

Bulgaria, the EU's poorest country, has decades-old pipes -- some laid before World War II -- while water theft and poor resource management amplify the consequences of climate change. "Every other drop is lost before reaching the tap," said Emil Gachev, a researcher at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

In mid-July, water interruptions affected more than 156,000 people in the country of 6.4 million, which ranks worst in the EU for losses in supply networks.

Systemic issue

Gachev warns that Bulgaria is dangerously close to a lasting water crisis, with rationing periods stretching out longer and more localities affected as dry seasons extend. Over the past four years, spring rainfall has been well below the average of the last 25 years, and some reservoirs are only filled to a fifth of capacity.

"The villages with disrupted water supplies are scattered throughout Bulgaria, indicating that this is a systemic rather than an isolated issue," Gachev said. This week a commission set up last year to address the worsening situation recommended establishing a national fund to modernise the infrastructure, among other measures.

The water disruptions could increase political stability in the Balkan nation, which has seen seven elections in three years -- the most recent in October 2024. Last summer, residents of Gorna Studena blocked the main road connecting two neighbouring regions in protest.