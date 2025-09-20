ETV Bharat / international

'Reckless' H1-B Fee Will Have Negative Impact On IT Industry, Say US Lawmakers And Community

hite House staff secretary Will Scharf speaks as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and President Donald Trump listen as Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Washington. ( AP )

Washington: US lawmakers and community leaders voiced concern over US President Donald Trump’s plan to impose a USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications, calling the move “reckless” and “unfortunate” that will have a “huge negative” impact on the IT industry.

Trump’s USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee is a “reckless attempt to cut America off from high-skilled workers who have long strengthened our workforce, fuelled innovation, and helped build industries that employ millions of Americans,” Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said.

Krishnamoorthi said many H-1B holders ultimately become citizens and launch businesses that create well-paying jobs in the US. "While other nations race to attract global talent, the United States should strengthen its workforce and modernise our immigration system—not erect barriers that weaken our economy and security,” he said.

Former advisor to President Joe Biden and Asian-American community leader on immigration policy, Ajay Bhutoria, warned of a potential crisis for the US technology sector’s competitive edge with Trump’s new plan to impose the “staggering” H1-B fee.