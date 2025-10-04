ETV Bharat / international

First Major Challenge To Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee As Coalition Files Lawsuit To Block Order

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House on September 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump signed a series of executive orders establishing the “Trump Gold Card” and introducing a $100,000 fee for H-1B visas. ( AFP )

New Delhi: A coalition of healthcare providers, religious groups, university professors and others in the US filed a federal lawsuit on Friday to stop the new $100,000 fee required for H-1B visa applications in what appears to be the first major challenge to President Donald Trump's controversial decision.

The lawsuit says the move to substantially hike the fee has “thrown employers, workers and federal agencies into chaos.”

Trump signed a proclamation on September 19 requiring the new fee, saying the H-1B visa program “has been deliberately exploited to replace, rather than supplement, American workers with lower-paid, lower-skilled labour.” The changes were slated to go into effect in 36 hours, which caused panic for employers, who instructed their workers, the majority of whom are from India, to return to the US immediately.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court in San Francisco, said the H-1B program is a critical pathway to hiring healthcare workers and educators. It drives innovation and economic growth in the US, and allows employers to fill jobs in specialized fields, the lawsuit said.

Plaintiffs are represented by Democracy Forward Foundation and Justice Action Center, and South Asian American Justice Collaborative (SAAJCO), among others.

“Without relief, hospitals will lose medical staff, churches will lose pastors, classrooms will lose teachers, and industries across the country risk losing key innovators,” Democracy Forward Foundation and Justice Action Center said in a press release accessed by ETV Bharat.

According to it, the plaintiffs represent medical residents, fellows, interns, and nurses serving rural and medically underserved communities, a school that relies on H-1B workers to serve their students, religious organizations that depend on the H-1B program to hire pastors and religious professionals that minister to underserved communities, major labor unions representing faculty and academic professionals and higher education members, and individual highly skilled workers whose careers and lives were upended overnight.

Todd Wolfson, president of the American Association of University Professors, one of the plaintiffs, said Trump’s restrictions on H-1B visa applications will lead to less lifesaving research, reduced innovation, and diminished competitiveness.

“By discouraging the best and brightest minds from around the world—individuals who have enriched American higher education for decades—he’s sending a message: ‘You’re not welcome here. Go elsewhere.’ This short-sighted policy doesn’t just hurt universities — it hurts every American by slowing research breakthroughs, weakening our economy, and putting our global leadership at risk," Wolfson said.

Dr Taylor Walker, President Committee of Interns and Residents, SEIU (CIR), another plaintiff, said resident physicians with H-1B visas are highly skilled professionals who provide high-quality and compassionate care to patients throughout the United States.